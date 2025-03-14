Avengers: Doomsday’s Working Title May Hint at Ties to Loki Series

The working title for Avengers: Doomsday has a sneaky connection to the Loki Disney+ series. A lot is riding on Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo Brothers making their triumphant returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Downey Jr. is portraying the iconic Marvel villain Doctor Doom, and the Russo Brothers are directing Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Avengers: Doomsday was previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but after Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors got in legal trouble, Marvel pivoted to Doctor Doom as its central villain of the Multiverse Saga. Even with Kang in the rearview mirror, Avengers: Doomsday still references the time-travel villain with its secret working title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Forbes ran an article breaking down the massive spending Marvel Studios is having to do on Avengers: Doomsday. While covering Marvel Studios’ ups and downs over the last several years post-Avengers: Endgame, the outlet reveals that instead of filming in the United States, Avengers: Doomsday is filming in the U.K. to receive cash reimbursement. To qualify for this reimbursement, companies typically set up a separate Film Production Company (FPC) so they can show how much money is going into the project. The production name Marvel has chosen for Avengers: Doomsday is For All Time Productions UK, a reference to the popular line in Loki.

LOKI, Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. © 2023 MARVEL.

“For All Time” was often used by members of the Time Variance Authority, the clandestine group tasked with protecting all of the various timelines and alternate universes that exist in the MCU. Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut in the season finale of Loki‘s first season, and later returned in the second season of the Disney+ series. For All Time Productions is a nod to time-travel elements fans can expect in Avengers: Doomsday.

The highly-anticipated Marvel movie recently had some of its concept art leaked online, showing designs for Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, the Young Avengers, Fantastic Four, and more. Joe and Anthony Russo commented on the leaks, claiming the art isn’t from either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

“No, because that artwork was not from Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars,” Joe Russo said, with Anthony Russo adding, “Nothing spoiling in there. That’s not our concept art.”

Some of the more compelling elements of the Avengers: Doomsday concept art include looks at Doctor Doom’s armor, a variant of T’Challa’s Black Panther in Wakanda, future Young Avengers Ms. Marvel, Wiccan, Speed, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), and Stature/Stinger alongside Wong and Star-Lord, and a new bromance between Star-Lord and White Vision.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to begin filming this summer, with several big-name Marvel actors returning to reprise their roles. Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has spoken about the film, and Benedict Cumberbatch is also returning as Doctor Strange.

What do you think about Avengers: Doomsday using the working title of For All Time? Let us know your thoughts on the choice in the comments below!