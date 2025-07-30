All 6 Marvel & DC Movies & TV Shows Still To Come In 2025

After several successful releases, there are still six Marvel and DC movies and TV shows scheduled to release in 2025. This year has already been a great one for superhero fans, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded with Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, Thunderbolts*, Ironheart, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, while the rebooted DC Universe really kicked off with Superman’s release. The fun doesn’t end there, however, as there are a few more projects ready to hit the big and small screen in 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there are six projects connected directly to stories and characters from Marvel and DC Comics, an honorable mention must also go to the upcoming The Toxic Avenger movie. After a premiere at Fantastic Fest in 2023, The Toxic Avenger remake will finally hit theaters on August 29, 2025, and the character’s brief Marvel Comics limited series, which spanned 11 issues from 1992 to 1993, technically makes it an upcoming Marvel release. Of course, there are more closely connected Marvel and DC movies and TV shows in the pipeline, making 2025 one of the most exciting superhero-packed years yet.

Death: The High Cost of Living (July 31)

Play video

Marking the end of The Sandman on Netflix, which is based on the DC Comics series written by Neil Gaiman between 1989 and 1996, “Death: The High Cost of Living” hits the streaming service on July 31, 2025. This special bonus episode focuses on the character of Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) older sister. The 1993 Vertigo Comics – DC’s more mature imprint – issue of the same name sees Death take her one-day-every-hundred-year sabbatical as a living person when she leads the suicidal Sexton on a journey of self-discovery. This is a tender and heartfelt end to Netflix’s The Sandman.

6) Eyes Of Wakanda (August 1)

Play video

After the recent premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the animated Eyes of Wakanda series will continue to expand the MCU. The Marvel Studios Animation series will be the first animated show to take place in the MCU’s main continuity of Earth 616, and will see Wakandan warriors travel the world across many centuries to recover stolen vibranium artifacts. Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Steve Toussaint, and more voice previously-unseen Wakandan characters in Eyes of Wakanda, bringing us back to the fictional African nation and developing the Black Panther franchise in new ways before production starts on Black Panther 3.

5) Iron Man and His Awesome Friends (August 11)

Play video

Not canon to the MCU but produced by Marvel Studios Animation, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends will bring Tony Stark’s Iron Man (Mason Blomberg), Riri Williams’ Ironheart (Kapri Ladd), and Amadeus Cho’s Iron Hulk (Aidyn Ahn) to a preschool audience. The three armored best friends will team up to save the world on Disney Jr., while other Marvel characters, including Vision, Ultron, Swarm, Absorbing Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and Spider-Man, among others, will also appear. A series of shorts have already introduced these young characters, but Iron Man and His Awesome Friends will develop them even further.

4) Peacemaker Season 2 (August 21)

Play video

Simultaneously connected to the first season while also being set in the newly-rebooted DCU, Peacemaker season 2 will bring back John Cena as Christopher Smith’s Peacemaker following his recent cameo in 2025’s Superman reboot. Most of season 1’s cast will return, while members of Superman’s Justice Gang and Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. will also appear, cementing Peacemaker as an official part of the new DCU. Peacemaker season 2 will see Smith find a doorway to another dimension while being hunted by Flag for his son’s murder (Joel Kinnaman), leading to some early multiversal adventures for the new DCU.

3) Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires (September 19)

Play video

In collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation and Mexican animation studio Ánima, Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires will introduce Horacio García Rojas as Yohualli Coatl, an orphan priest in the court of King Moctezuma II, who works to defy Spanish invaders and protect his people as the masked vigilante, Batman. Completely produced in Mexico, Aztec Batman will debut Mexican versions of iconic Batman-related characters, including the Joker, Two-Face, and the Caped Crusader himself. The animated movie will see a theatrical release in Mexico on September 18, 2025, before hitting HBO Max on September 19th.

2) Marvel Zombies (October 3)

Spinning off from the first season of the animated What If…? series, Marvel Studios Animation’s Marvel Zombies will explore this zombie-infested reality over four episodes. Marvel Zombies will pit heroes such as Red Guardian, Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, Ironheart, and more against a zombified Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and her legions. These zombies originated with a Quantum Virus brought back from the Quantum Realm by Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne. What storyline Marvel Zombies will actually explore is still a mystery, but the series will be a fun addition to the Multiverse Saga.

1) Wonder Man (December)

Play video

The next live-action MCU instalment is also 2025’s final superhero project. Wonder Man is scheduled to hit Disney+ in December, introducing audiences to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Simon Williams, a superpowered Hollywood actor who auditions for the lead role in a superhero TV series. He’ll be joined by Ben Kingsley, Ed Harris, Demetrius Grosse, Lauren Glazier, and more, expanding the MCU into exciting new territories. Introducing Wonder Man in the lead-up to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars means he could play a key role in Phase 6’s upcoming crossovers, especially if he rounds off 2025 with a powerful debut.

Which upcoming Marvel or DC release in 2025 are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments!