Here’s When Fans Can Expect X-Men ’97 Season 2 (And We’re Not Happy)

Marvel’s acclaimed animated series X-Men ’97 won’t return with its second season until 2026. This unexpectedly long production timeline was revealed by Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, during a recent interview with Collider. The news comes as a significant disappointment to the dedicated fanbase that had made the revival series one of Disney+’s biggest hits and last year’s ComicBook Golden Issue Award winner for Best Animated TV Show. The extended gap between seasons means viewers will have to wait approximately two full years to see the resolution of multiple cliffhangers, including the introduction of Apocalypse, the possible resurrection of Gambit, and the formation of new mutant teams teased in X-Men ‘97 Season 1 finale.

“Season 2 of X-Men ’97 is going to be in ’26. We’re working on it now. It’s exciting,” Winderbaum confirmed, delivering the news with enthusiasm that likely won’t be shared by the show’s impatient fanbase. The Marvel Animation head went on to express his personal connection to the project. “That world of the ’90s is just… Honestly, I can’t believe they let me make it. I grew up at Marvel, as you know, clocked a lot of time here, and I feel like I used a lot of currency to revive this thing that I loved watching after school. So, the fact that we get to play in that universe with those actors is honestly why I went into this business in the first place.”

While Winderbaum’s passion for the series is evident, the extended production timeline raises questions about the challenges facing the animation team. The first season of X-Men ’97 premiered in March 2024, meaning the gap between seasons will be approximately two years – significantly longer than the typical one-year wait for animated series of similar scope and scale. This extended timeline is particularly surprising given that Marvel had already begun work on Season 2 even before the first season aired, with former showrunner Beau DeMayo confirming he had started writing the second season before his controversial departure from the project.

The lengthy delay between seasons likely stems from multiple factors, including the well-documented behind-the-scenes turbulence that has affected the production. Most notably, the show experienced a major creative shakeup when DeMayo was removed as X-Men ’97 showrunner in March 2024, just as the first season was airing. DeMayo, who created and served as head writer for the first season, was reportedly fired for alleged misconduct, allegations he has since denied. This sudden leadership change necessitated finding a new creative team to guide the second season, inevitably extending the production timeline.

What We Know About X-Men ’97 Season 2

Despite the disappointing wait, Marvel has dropped several tantalizing hints about what fans can expect when X-Men ’97 finally returns. During Marvel Animation’s panel at D23, footage revealed the inclusion of characters like Polaris and the New Mutants, expanding the show’s already impressive roster. More significantly, Winderbaum teased the introduction of two additional mutant teams at the time. Given that the season finale showed Forge embarking on a mission to recruit more mutants, and considering Polaris’s historical membership in X-Factor alongside Havok (Cyclops’s brother), it seems likely that X-Factor will play a significant role in the upcoming season. Similarly, with Cable’s prominent presence in Season 1 and his comic book history of transforming the New Mutants into X-Force, that team’s inclusion seems equally probable.

X-Men ’97 voice cast has remained predictably tight-lipped about specific plot details. Jennifer Hale, who voices Jean Grey, previously told ComicBook, “All I will say is, ‘Buckle up. I can tease nothing… nothing. I’m making a practice not to say a word about anything.” Her cryptic advice to “keep reading” suggests that comic book storylines may provide clues about the direction of Season 2, potentially pointing to adaptations of famous arcs like “Age of Apocalypse” given the first season’s closing reveal.

From a production standpoint, the extended timeline might ultimately benefit the series’ quality. The first season received widespread acclaim not just for its nostalgic appeal but for genuinely surpassing its predecessor in terms of storytelling depth and animation quality. Each episode delivered compelling character development alongside high-stakes action, adapting beloved comic storylines while introducing new twists. With additional development time, the second season has the potential to match or exceed this high standard, particularly as it tackles more ambitious storylines involving multiple teams.

