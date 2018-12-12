Marvel Scores Multiple SAG Award Nominations

Awards Season is in full swing and the nominations for Black Panther are only growing.

Earlier today, the nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced and the cast of Black Panther, the 18th installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, received the highest honor. The film has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official list of nominees include Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther), Sterling K. Brown (N’Jobu), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Forest Whitaker (Zuri), and Letitia Wright (Shuri).

This marks a first for Marvel Studios, who typically only get nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. In fact, this year is no exception. Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp have all been recognized for their stunt work in 2018.

The Stunt Award came into fruition in 2007, but only three MCU films have received a nomination before this year. Iron Man in 2008 and Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange in 2016. (We’re still a little sour about the Captain America: The Winter Solider snub.) No MCU film has ever won, and considering this year’s three contenders are going against Mission: Impossible – Fallout, there’s no guarantee Marvel will finally take home the prize. They’re also up against The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the recent Netflix film from the Coen Brothers.

Black Panther also has some stiff competition for Best Cast Performance. The actors will be going up against the casts of A Star is Born, BlacKkKlansman, Crazy Rich Asians, and Bohemian Rhapsody. To see all of the SAG nominees, check out Deadline‘s list here.

Whether or not Black Panther takes home any prizes, it’s still broken through Awards Season in a way that no Marvel (or really any superhero film) has. In addition to its SAG nominations, the movie is also nominated for three Golden Globes Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama. It was also nominated for Album of the Year by the Grammys.

The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 8/7c.