Spider-Man 3 Set Photo Reveals Video Game Easter Egg

Spider-Man 3 set photos have revealed a major Marvel Easter egg that will be especially thrilling for fans of the recent Spider-Man video game series from Insomniac Games. That Easter egg comes in the form of a truck spotted on Spider-Man 3's Atlanta set, which features the logo of F.E.A.S.T. on its side. If you don't remember the name, F.E.A.S.T. stands for Food, Emergency, Aid, Shelter, and Training), and was a homeless shelter organization that was created by Martin Li/Negative Man, and run by Peter Parker's Aunt May. It's also the place where Peter Parker's life collides with that of Miles Morales, making this Easter egg extra thrilling for fans.

F.E.A.S.T. may have blown up big thanks to Marvel's Spider-Man, but the organization actually has roots going back much further than that. F.E.A.S.T. first showed up in late-2000s Spider-Man comics, with a lot of the same origin story that the video game used. Martin Li started it as a charity to the homeless but used it as a front for his criminal activities as Mister Negative, and a headquarters for his gang, the Inner Demons. Even after Mister Negative was brought down, F.E.A.S.T. carried on - until it eventually was shut down. May Parker has since re-opened the organization and runs it with newsman Joe Robertson's son, Randy.

It would make sense that Tom Holland's Peter Parker may need an organization like F.E.A.S.T. in Spider-Man 3. Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with Peter's identity as Spider-Man being revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Spider-Man 3 could start with Peter on the run with very few resources for food, clothing, shelter, and the like. One of NYC's charitable organizations could be a haven for him.

The Marvel's Spider-Man game version of F.E.A.S.T. is the one that most fans will be focusing on. Seeing F.E.A.S.T. in Spider-Man 3 gives them a window of real hope for how Miles Morales could be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Miles showing up as a local kid helping out his mom at the shelter would be a nice bridge between the versions of Miles fans are more familiar with from the Spider-Verse animated movie and Miles Morales game - with enough of the comic's origin written into it.

That's a lot of conclusion jumping, but the F.E.A.S.T. mention in an MCU movie definitely happening for some kind of reason.

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is set to hit theaters on December 17th (but likely to change).