Henry Cavill Can Actually Be Hyperion Now

Make no mistake about it, Henry Cavill is done playing Superman. Wednesday, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn confirmed the studio's plans do not include Cavill as the Man of Steel as he and Peter Safran are looking to introduce a younger version to the new DC Universe. Now that Cavill is done play Clark Kent, combined with the fact that he seemingly ditched Netflix's The Witcher in pursuit of more Superman opportunities, one thing's evident: he's sure got a lot of time to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hyperion.

Think about it for just a second. The character Hyperion, as with the rest of the Squadron Supreme, was created as a parody of Superman and DC's Justice League. You have Hyperion as the Man of Steel, Power Princess as Wonder Woman, Nighthawk as Batman, and Doctor Spectrum as Green Lantern. Given recent rumors the Squadron Supreme could finally be making its debut during the events of Thunderbolts, it seems like the perfect opportunity for Marvel Studios to get exceptionally meta with its casting.

Is Henry Cavill going to join the MCU?

That's the million-dollar question now, though it would seem the odds of the actor working with Marvel Studios are undeniably higher now that he's 100-percent of of Superman. That said, Cavill himself debunked any potential MCU cameos earlier this fall.

"As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki..." Cavill said on an episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. "It would be a tricky one to handle at this stage…If James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too."

Last year, however, the Man of Steel alumnus did say he'd enjoy playing a version of Captain Britain.

"I'm never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else," Cavill told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about potentially joining the MCU, "because everyone's doing such an amazing job. However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There's something fun about that, and I do love being British."