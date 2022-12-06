The Witcher Franchise Star Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth Recasting

Henry Cavill has been having an eventful year with his triumphant return as Superman in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. It was also revealed that Cavill would be exiting Netflix's hit series The Witcher and Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the role of Geralt of Riva. The actor exiting the role seems pretty amicable and fans seem interested to see Hemsworth's take on the character. Cavill commented on leaving the role and even gave his replacement high praise stating that he has "enthusiasm" to see Hemsworth's take on the character. Now, the star of The Witcher spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin, Michelle Yeoh has broken her silence on the situation and it seems that she's also excited to see what Hemsworth will bring to the table.

"I think Henry did such an amazing job," Yeoh revealed to E! News. "Let's see what Liam has to bring, right? That's how it is."

Why Did Henry Cavill Exit His The Witcher Role?

There has been no official word on why the actor exited his Geralt of Riva role, but the main consensus is that he left to play Superman in the DC Universe for the foreseeable future. Cavill recently broke his silence on his Superman return during Black Adam and he revealed that it was a top moment of his career.

"Well, I was on Witcher and I got the call saying 'Hey, this is happening, when can you do it?' I was like, 'I'm working six day weeks, I don't know when I can do this," Cavill said of the opportunity. "They said, 'We've got these dates.' And I said, 'Okay, I'll come in and do it.' We had to get clearance from Witcher production but it was so top secret we couldn't tell them what, we just said, 'Hey there's this thing I've got to do, can you clear me for it.' I don't know whether anyone suspected or not because there was all the talk about Comic-Con at the time as well. So I went to Warner Bros. Studios in the UK, on a super secret set. All whispers and capes, everything all hidden, and got back into the suit."

"It was a very powerful moment for me," he continued. "I wasn't too sure how it's going to feel, whether it's going to be 'cool, back in the suit;' or whether it was going to be something which was very emotionally connective because I put the Man of Steel suit back on. I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit, and it was incredibly important to me to just be standing and enjoying that moment. Yeah, that is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again."

Is Henry Cavill's Return as Superman Set in Stone?

While nothing official has been announced yet, there are reports that writers have been pitching a Man of Steel sequel for the actor to star in. Executives at Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly want more focus on Superman going forward, and they just hired the duo of James Gunn and Peter Safran to spearhead the DC franchise. There was also a major report from The Wrap that claims that fans shouldn't get to excited as Henry Cavill hasn't signed a new contract to return as Superman.

