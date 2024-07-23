Marvel’s Kevin Feige Teases Return to Divisive Format

With the introduction of Disney+ came a slew of new programming from Marvel Studios. The Burbank-based outfit quickly pushed a handful of shows into development, taking on the form of comparable prestige television shows in the era of streaming with lower episode counts. Kevin Feige and his group also introduced Special Presentations, an all-new format somewhere between movies and an episode of television. To date, Marvel’s only released two Special Presentations; but the format’s not dead quite yet. Feige himself has confirmed another Marvel Studios Special Presentation is in active development.

“There will be more. You just have to wait,” Feige said in a chat with Collider. The megaproducer went on to confirm that “just one” Special Presentation is being worked on, and it won’t be released before 2026.

When will Werewolf by Night return?

Werewolf by Night was Marvel’s first earnest foray into the realm of horror, and it’s a genre the studio will get back to before long.

“Well, I will say that we’re starting to introduce some cool characters that are in the darker side, the more monster side and the supernatural and the occult in a very organic way as you’re seeing these character pop up,” Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard previously told ComicBook. “I think in very organic ways, it feels like there could be ways to continue those stories in ways that feel very fresh and new and keeping our toe in that horror side of things.”

What other monsters are going to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In addition to introducing the aforementioned characters, the Special Presentation also brought forth the idea of vampires and other monstrous races. Nevertheless, Roy Thomas—the co-creator of Man-Thing and many other Marvel monsters—told us last fall he was delighted with the character’s portrayal in live-action.

“Only 15 minutes into the debut of Werewolf by Night, and we’re already heading for the Legion of Monsters! Both the Werewolf and Man-Thing look wonderfully comic-accurate (never a forgone conclusion in these things), the Man-Thing in particular reflecting the original Gray Morrow design of 1971, a latter-day embodiment of the Golden Age monster the Heap, which of course had been Stan Lee’s and my intention when Gray was given the assignment,” the writer told us at the time.

Both Werewolf by Night and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are now streaming on Disney+.