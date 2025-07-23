Marvel Star May Have Spoiled Their Surprise MCU Return (& It’s the Perfect Time)

It must be strange to be a Marvel actor. After beating out all the competition for a highly coveted role, a performer can appear in one project and wait years for another shot. Simu Liu, who burst onto the scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2021 and hasn’t appeared in live-action again since. He’s set to appear in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, which is great, but that’s still a five-year layover. But at least Liu knows he has a job, unlike some other Marvel actors, who are all in holding patterns as the MCU decides whether to embrace older projects.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio were the first to return from the Netflix continuity, reprising their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, respectively. However, they still had to play second fiddle for a while before they got to be the focus of Daredevil: Born Again, which features plenty of familiar faces, including Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page. There are still a few actors waiting to hear if their names will get called, though, including Elodie Yung, who played Elektra in Daredevil.

Rumors have been swirling about Elektra’s return for years, but Marvel Studios has yet to confirm anything. Well, Yung may have let it slip that she’s picking up her sai again on social media.

The caption on Yung’s Instagram post doesn’t mention anything about Born Again, which is currently filming in New York City. However, the purple devil emoji she includes at the end can’t be glossed over. Marvel Studios may be keeping Elektra’s return a secret, with the character’s actress only being able to tease her return instead of outright revealing it. If that’s the case, it’s good news for Murdock, who needs all the help he can get right now.

Elektra Could Make a Huge Difference in the War Against Wilson Fisk

The end of Born Again Season 1 sees Daredevil retreat after Mayor Fisk sends his Anti-Vigilante Task Force to shut down all vigilante activity in NYC. The hero knows he needs backup, which is why he calls in some old friends, including Josie and a couple of cops who don’t like what’s happening to their city. That’s not going to be enough, though, so Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones is also joining the fight. However, Jones doesn’t have the history with Murdock that Elektra does.

Elektra meets Murdock through their master, Stick, and the two start a complicated relationship. They come together to fight the Hand, and Elektra loses her life after a bloody confrontation. She doesn’t stay dead for long, as the Hand resurrects her and pits her against her former love. Daredevil is able to free her from her nightmare, and she’s buried under rubble at the end of The Defenders.

Characters in the MCU have returned from worse than a building falling on top of them. In fact, Fisk survives a bullet to the face and is back causing trouble shortly after. Marvel Studios could easily bring Elektra back and make her part of Born Again Season 2, especially since interest in the character is at an all-time high after Jennifer Garner’s appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. She’s such an important part of Daredevil’s lore that she can’t stay dead forever, and it also helps her case that she has plenty of run-ins with other Marvel heavyweights in the comics.

