Masterpiece Trilogy of Films Arrive on Paramount+

The Offer, the series about the making of The Godfather, is now streaming on Paramount+ and along with the new series, all three films in The Godfather trilogy are now streaming as well. Beginning today, Thursday, April 28th, remastered versions of all three Godfather films — The Godfather, The Godfather, Part II, and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone — are available to watch on Paramount+.

The Offer takes a dramatized look at the behind the scenes of one of the best movies ever made, Frances Ford Coppola's The Godfather, a film whose making of story is itself the stuff of Hollywood legend. The Godfather is a film that almost didn't get made, with the development of Mario Puzo's novel for the big screen being a notoriously wild rollercoaster ride.

From Paramount Television Studios, The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences of making "The Godfather." The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The 10-episode event series is created and written by Oscar® and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin ("Escape at Dannemora," "The Player") and also written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano ("Hunters"), who also serves as showrunner. In addition to Tolkin and Toscano, two-time Oscar®-winner Albert S. Ruddy ("Million Dollar Baby," "The Longest Yard," "Hogan's Heroes"), Miles Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif serve as executive producers on the series alongside Dexter Fletcher ("Rocketman"), who also directed the first block of the series.

In addition to the three The Godfather films, beginning on May 2nd, fans will be able to enjoy a selection of films via a special homepage carousel on Paramount+: "As Scene in The Offer" — a selection of 11 along with the original three Godfather films that are mentioned in The Offer series. The films that are part of "As Scene in The Offer" include: The Offer, The Godfather, The Godfather, Part II, The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, Serpico, The Great Gatsby, Love Story, The Conversation, Rosemary's Baby, The Longest Yard, Cabaret, The Odd Couple, Paper Moon, Paint. Your Wagon, Little Faus and Big Halsy.

The Offer premiers April 28th exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.