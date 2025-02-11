Masters of the Universe Movie Casts Eternia’s King and Queen (He-Man’s Parents)

Play video

Travis Knight’s stacked Masters of the Universe film continues to roll forward, and a report from THR now indicates the film has locked in two additional key members of the cast. Those key roles are King Randor and Queen Marlena, also known as the parents of Prince Adam, who transforms into the powerful hero known as He-Man. King Randor will be played by James Purefoy, while Queen Marlena will be played by Charlotte Riley. Meanwhile, Prince Adam and He-Man will be played by Nicholas Galitzine.

Purefoy is known for roles in HBO’s Rome as well as Hulu’s The Veil, Altered Carbon, and Pennyworth, where he played Captain Gulliver Troy. Riley is known for projects like Edge of Tomorrow, London Has Fallen, and In the Heart of the Sea, as well as the hit series Peaky Blinders.

As for their characters, it remains to be seen what the approach is to their relationship with Prince Adam, as in the past they haven’t been aware of his superhero alter ego, at least at first. That said, Galitzine teased in an interview with Collider that there will be some changes from the original animation, so all of that could be different.

“Look, what I will say is our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within its own right and worked so well for the time. But there’s been a couple of iterations, obviously since there was the Revelation version of Master of the Universe, and the comics themselves,” Galitzine told Collider. “And we’re very much treating our script as Bible, you know.”

“But it’s kind of amazing to hear what this show meant to a lot of people. It was really formative for a lot of people, so it’s exciting to do something that will have a nostalgia element as well as hopefully attract a bunch of new fans,” Galitzine said.

The cast continues to expand and already features a talented roster that includes Galitzine (He-Man), Idris Elba (Man-At-Arms), Camila Mendes (Teela), Jared Leto (Skeletor), Alison Brie (Evil-Lyn), Sam C. Wilson (Trap Jaw), Hafthor Bjornsson (Goat Man), Kojo Attah (Tri-Klops), Morena Baccarin (The Sorceress), and Haukur Johannesson (Fisto).

Are you hyped for Masters of the Universe?