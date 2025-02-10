Masters of the Universe Reboot Movie Adds Deadpool & Captain America Stars to Cast

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is coming to screens with a new live-action movie reboot next year, and the cast is getting even bigger with some new additions from Marvel hits such as Deadpool & Wolverine and Captain America: Brave New World. Mattel’s classic line of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe toys have made a massive comeback in the last few years with two animated shows picking up from the original Filmation series from the 1980s produced together with Kevin Smith. But that’s not all as Mattel is also making another attempt at bringing the fantasy franchise to live-action.

Masters of the Universe is a brand new take on the franchise produced by Amazon MGM Studios that is currently slated to make its debut across theaters next year. The new live-action reboot has been steadily filling out the Eternian cast over the last year or so ahead of the film’s release, and now the newest update from Amazon MGM Studios (as reported by Deadline) has announced that Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine, Homeland) and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World, Game of Thrones) have joined the film as The Sorceress and Fisto. Check out the announcement below.

Morena Baccarin and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson join the cast of the upcoming feature film Masters of the Universe as The Sorceress and Fisto. pic.twitter.com/AxxBvrl5E0 — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) February 10, 2025

What to Know for Masters of the Universe Reboot

A rebooted live-action Masters of the Universe feature film has been one of those projects that has been in various stages of early development for nearly two decades, but now the film is finally, truly moving forward. Masters of the Universe will be directed by Travis Knight (Bumblebee, Kubo and the Two Strings), and produced by Escape Artists and Mattel Film for Amazon MGM Studios. The screenplay was provided by Chris Buttler with initial drafts provided by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee. The feature film is currently scheduled for a release across theaters on June 5th next year, so there is still plenty of time for the cast to come together as the live-action reboot becomes a reality.

Baccarin and Jóhannesson join a cast that’s filled with a ton of major names bringing the various Masters of the Universe characters to life. The current cast of the reboot includes the likes of Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam (who transforms into He-Man with the power of Castle Grayskull), Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, and Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops.

Is Masters of the Universe Reboot Finally Happening?

Masters of the Universe notoriously had a live-action feature film effort back in the 1980s starring Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella, but changed a lot of things from the original animated series it was based on. It was such a negative hit on the franchise that it’s been decades since the franchise has been able to attempt such a live-action adaptation again. But this time around it’s looking like things are finally going to be in place for the kind of reboot that Masters of the Universe fans have been waiting to see for a long time.

Nicholas Galitzine, who brings He-Man to life in the new series, previously teased how different of a reboot this is going to be, “Look, what I will say is our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within its own right and worked so well for the time. But there’s been a couple of iterations, obviously since there was the Revelation version of Master of the Universe, and the comics themselves,” Galitzine stated. “And we’re very much treating our script as Bible, you know.”

How are you feeling about the new Masters of the Universe so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

