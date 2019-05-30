First ‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie Poster Revealed

After a long wait, He-Man seems poised to make a return to the big screen, in a new Masters of the Universe movie that’s being developed at Sony Pictures. After so many starts and stops developing this Masters of the Universe reboot, it’s hard for many fans to believe it’s ever going to really happen – but today, we have our first solid piece of evidence that it is.

Check outSony’s first Masters of the Universe teaser poster, which was spotted at Licensing Expo:

Also from Licensing Expo, some vague greyness to promote Masters of the Universe. pic.twitter.com/mgkzb4omYj — Film Stories (@filmstoriespod) May 30, 2019

The poster is just a vague design concept, which introduces an early concept for the Masters of the Universe movie logo, plus a targeted release date of March 2021.

Last month, it was announced that Aaron and Adam Nee (Band of Robbers) were being tapped by Sony to direct the Masters of the Universe reboot. There’s no real word on what this version of the concept will look like, and fans would be right to be confused, given the convoluted path this reboot has aken to get back to the screen.

Rumors of a Masters of the Universe reboot have been circulating in Hollywood for a decade, chaning hands a number of times with directors including John Woo, McG, and Jon M. Chu rumored to be involved, as well as writers like Chris Yost (Thor: Ragnarok), Steve Tisch and Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass) all being attached at various points.

McG made the most recent exit, with Goyer rewriting the screenplay at the time, as well as the most recent draft of the script, which has been in development since about 2015. Goyer was briefly considered as a director, but those talks apparently fell apart due to prior commitments on his schedule.

While Masters of the Universe is perhaps best known through its various animated series and comics, the series has previously made its way to the big screen in a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren and Courtney Cox. It initially started as a toy line from Mattel in the early 1980s, and has since become a cult-hit in the fanboy community. The story of Masters of the Universe centers around the hero He-Man, who is actually Prince Adam ruler of hte land of Eternia. Through the superhuman power of He-Man, Prince Adam fights to protect Castle Grayskull from the villainous sorcerer, Skeletor.

Masters of the Universe will apparently be in theaters March 2021