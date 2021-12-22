Keanu Reeves Fans Think He Looks Like John Wick in The Matrix 4 First Look

The first look at The Matrix Resurrections has officially arrived, and fans can't help but momentarily mix up a couple of iconic franchises. Unlike Neo's (Keanu Reeves) traditionally suave look he donned during the first three Matrix movies, the protagonist looks vastly different this time around. In fact, as much of the internet has already pointed out, this version of Neo looks practically identical to John Wick. Enough of the internet has made the connection that Wick is a trending topic on Twitter.

Warner Brothers released the first clips Tuesday in promotion of the official trailer release on Thursday. Also included in the first look was a glance at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's yet-to-be-revealed character.

"They both are classics that people love," Mateen said of his roles in Candyman and The Matrix recently. "They come with high expectations of excellence, and audiences cannot wait to see them. And it’s nice to be a part of that....Of course, they also come with the opportunity to, to add your own spin to moments and characters. And we’re looking forward to doing that with The Matrix in the same way that we did it with Candyman. It's all an opportunity to tell new fresh stories and to change the narrative and to add a new perspective on it."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.