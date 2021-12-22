Keanu Reeves Fans Think He Looks Like John Wick in The Matrix 4 First Look
The first look at The Matrix Resurrections has officially arrived, and fans can't help but momentarily mix up a couple of iconic franchises. Unlike Neo's (Keanu Reeves) traditionally suave look he donned during the first three Matrix movies, the protagonist looks vastly different this time around. In fact, as much of the internet has already pointed out, this version of Neo looks practically identical to John Wick. Enough of the internet has made the connection that Wick is a trending topic on Twitter.
Warner Brothers released the first clips Tuesday in promotion of the official trailer release on Thursday. Also included in the first look was a glance at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's yet-to-be-revealed character.
"They both are classics that people love," Mateen said of his roles in Candyman and The Matrix recently. "They come with high expectations of excellence, and audiences cannot wait to see them. And it’s nice to be a part of that....Of course, they also come with the opportunity to, to add your own spin to moments and characters. And we’re looking forward to doing that with The Matrix in the same way that we did it with Candyman. It's all an opportunity to tell new fresh stories and to change the narrative and to add a new perspective on it."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Fake Dogs
John Wick about to punch the Matrix after he finds out his dog wasn't real. pic.twitter.com/7xU4duAUaa— James Marsh *commissions open* (@Jamesotron) September 7, 2021
A Necessary Crossover
My dad has been convinced for a year that Matrix Resurrections and John Wick 4 are the same film.
This image only strengthens his claim. https://t.co/VSYqzDbzyn— Owen Likes Comics (@owenlikescomics) September 7, 2021
Urgent News
Holy shittt!!!! John Wick is in the #TheMatrixResurrections 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/r3yCTFkPGq— 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) September 7, 2021
Either Or
you could tell me this is a first look at john wick 4 and i’d believe you https://t.co/UMCDMnJR3L— cleo (@cleoofffilm) September 7, 2021
Multiverse Confirmed
HOLY SHIT, THATS OBVIOUSLY A JOHN WICK CAMEO SINCE NEO IS GOING TO HAVE SHORT HAIR. MULTIVERSE CONFIRMED. pic.twitter.com/7pLfa9dnWz— Brenton (@dcuverse) September 7, 2021
John Knows No Boundaries
lol John Wick was so pissed off he entered to Matrix in order to kill people.— Robert Jefferson (@comicsexplained) September 7, 2021
Wick 4 Looks Dynamite
Can’t wait to see super-powered John Wick in action! 😄#TheMatrix4 #KeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/D2cqVc6nCv— Hector Navarro (@HectorNavarro_) September 7, 2021
The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and debuts on HBO Max on December 22nd. If you haven't signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.
The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and debuts on HBO Max on December 22nd.