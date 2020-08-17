The Matrix 4 Star Keanu Reeves Provides Surprising Update on Resuming Filming in Berlin

✖

The Matrix 4 star Keanu Reeves has provided a surprising update on resuming filming in Berlin. The star spoke to the Associated Press during an interview for Bill & Ted 3 and the topic drifted towards the next installment in the Matrix franchise. When the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep across the world, the entertainment landscape was all but stopped in its tracks for months. The Matrix 4 had just begun shooting and many feared a massive delay was on the way. However, Reeves’ words today show that the cast and crew are following protocols while doing their best to turn a bad situation around. An old adage says, “The show must go on,” and that’s exactly the spirit on the set right now.

“It’s great. It’s an honor to be working. I’m in Berlin, you can hear the sirens,” Reeves smiled. “You know, there’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place. The rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted.”

“You know, I think everyone loves the project. If you’re ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out or ‘How do we do this?’ Show business people are the best,” the star added. “We’re scrappy, we know how to get stuff done. We’re inventive, we think on our feet. That kind of kindred spirit coming together. It goes back to ‘Let’s put on a show! We’ve got some props, we’ve got some things, we’re going to run it!’ That spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix.”

The band is getting back together for Matrix 4 in a lot of ways. A lot of people associated with the original are aboard in one capacity or another. In another recent interview, Reeves said of the film’s script, “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

The Matrix 4 will be released on April 1, 2022.

