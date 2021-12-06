The Matrix Resurrections Reveals New Trailer as Tickets Go on Sale

Neo is heading back to the Matrix, and we’re all going with him. The iconic Matrix franchise is returning this month with The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the series and potentially the strangest installment yet. Each and every teaser, trailer, or TV spot from this new Matrix film has created even more questions in the minds of fans, a trend that has continued this week. Monday brought a brand new Matrix Resurrections trailer to the world.

Warner Bros. released the second full-length trailer for The Matrix Resurrections on Monday, pulling back the curtain on the mysterious just a little bit more and teasing the role of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe. Not only did we finally get some new footage from the fourth Matrix film, but the arrival of the new trailer also brought with it the ability to buy tickets for the movie’s debut on December 22nd.

The official Matrix social media channels announced the debut of the new trailer and the ticket sale date on Sunday, confirming to fans everywhere that there would be a lot to be excited about when Monday rolled around.

Keanu Reeves returns to the Matrix franchise as its hero, Neo, reprising his role from the first three films. Carrie Anne Moss also returns for the fourth installment to reprise her role as Trinity. The all-star cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ellen Hollman, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Lana Wachowski returns to direct Resurrections, from a script she co-wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

While Resurrections certainly looks to be as action-packed as its predecessors, Reeves has hinted that the new film in the Matrix franchise is just as much a love story as it is anything else.

“We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she’s really written a beautiful, beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring, it’s another version of a kind of call to wake up, and entertains, great action. And all will be revealed,” Reeves previously told BBC’s The One Show.

The Matrix Resurrections arrives on HBO Max and in theaters on December 22nd. If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

