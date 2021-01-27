The Matrix Trilogy Returning to HBO Max in February

✖

All three films in The Matrix Trilogy are coming to HBO Max in February. On the first day of the month, you can watch The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions on the platform. A bunch of people were excited to hear the news as streaming companies have adapted to the weird carousel of availability among the biggest players. As the pandemic stretches on, people are still looking to discover new shows and revisit old favorites. The Wachowskis’ works are a definite treat and having the entire series in one handy place is never a bad thing. This move also allows fans to catch up on all the events up till now in advance of The Matrix 4 later this year. All of the creative team involved has been hard at work filming and getting everything ready for Keanu Reeves’ big trip back into the well-worn universe.

The Matrix ended up changing action sequences across the medium for years to come. Simply put, no one had seen this kind of wild execution when the original hit screens in 1999. Reeves and his co-stars made you believe some of that slo-mo goodness and wild wire-fu was within the realm of possibility. In a conversation with Comicbook.com, Jessica Henwick says that The Matrix 4 is bringing some more of that trademark energy. She argues that people are going to be surprised when the film hits because it might change the entire industry again.

"There are definitely moment on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4," Henwick explained. "Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that."

Lana Wachowski is directing The Matrix 4. She previously co-directed the original trilogy. Carrie Ann Moss reunites with Reeves as Neo and Trinity will share the stage again. Newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, of Watchmen fame, is along. Henwick is also here for her first time. Jonathan Groff from Mindhunter and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be jacking in. Andre Caldwell from iZombie is also attached. Everyone’s favorite man in a suit Neil Patrick Harris has also climbed aboard. Sense8 veterans Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Toby Onwumere will also appear. That will bring them together with Wachowski after their previous stint together on the Netflix series.

