The Matrix Trilogy to Start Streaming on HBO Max Next Month

Ahead of the release of the fourth Matrix movie in 2022, WarnerMedia knows that some might need to do their homework (or perhaps just revisit). HBO Max has announced all the new titles that will be available for streaming in the month of October on the service, and among them is the entire Matrix trilogy. The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions will all be available to watch on the platform starting on October 1. The three films are joined on HBO Max by some other complete franchises including all four Lethal Weapon movies and the original three Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.

We're now over twenty years since the original film in the hit sci-fi/action franchise premiered, and recently co-director/writer Lilly Wachowski opened up on the film's intended reading as an allegory for the trans experience. Wachowski had this conversation to promote the new documentary Disclosure on Netflix, confirming that the character Switch was supposed to be a man in the real world and a woman in The Matrix.

“I’m glad that it’s gotten out that that was the original intention,” Wachowski explained in the interview. “The world wasn’t quite ready, at a corporate level...the corporate world wasn’t ready for it [at the time].”

She continued, “I’m glad that people are talking about the Matrix movies and the trans narrative. I love how meaningful those films are to trans people. The way that they come up to me and say, ‘These movies saved my life,’ because when you talk about transformation, specifically in the world of science fiction, which is just about imagination and world-building,” she also shared. “The idea of the seemingly impossible becoming possible. I think that’s why it speaks to them so much. And I’m grateful that I can be a part of throwing them a rope to help them along their journey.”

Lily's sister Lana Wachowski will return to the franchise for the upcoming fourth film which also sees actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as their characters Neo and Trinity, respectively. Other cast members set to appear include Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe plus newcomers to the franchise Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Andrew Caldwell, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Production has resumed on the new movie in Berlin, Germany after being shut down by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Following the stoppage in production, Warner Brothers has delayed the feature from May 21, 2021 with a new release date of April 1, 2022.