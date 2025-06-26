New Thor 5 Rumor Could Mean Doom for the God of Thunder

A new rumor about the future of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could signal a monumental shift for the God of Thunder following the events of Avengers: Doomsday. Insider Daniel Richtman revealed that Marvel Studios is developing a project known as Thor Quest, a title it shares with a 2023 children’s book centered on a young Thor’s first quest to find Mjolnir. There’s no information if the Marvel Studios project is a movie or a TV show, but potentially shifting the focus to a young version of Thor could mean Chris Hemworthy’s God of Thunder might indeed be retiring the character after the next Avengers crossover. While any information from insiders must be viewed with skepticism, the theory is bolstered by a recent social media post from Hemsworth, who thanked fans for his 15-year tenure in the role, a message many have interpreted as a poignant farewell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thor Quest: Hammers of the Gods is an illustrated children’s novel from Disney Books that chronicles an early adventure of a young Thor, Loki, and Sif. Adopting this prequel-style approach for a future project would be a strategically sound move for Marvel Studios. It offers a pathway to keep the immensely popular and profitable Thor brand active in the MCU while simultaneously providing Hemsworth with a meaningful conclusion in a high-stakes film like Avengers: Doomsday. This would clear the way for a new actor to portray a younger version of the hero, allowing for fresh stories without erasing the legacy Hemsworth built.

It’s worth noting that Thor: Love and Thunder was met with a deeply divided response, with many critics and fans pointing to its inconsistent tone and excessive humor as significant drawbacks. Even Hemsworth himself has acknowledged the film’s shortcomings, expressing a desire for change. In a previous interview, he stated that if he were to return, “it’d have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity.” This candid admission reinforces the idea that the creative direction for the character has reached a terminal point, making a heroic sacrifice in Doomsday and a subsequent franchise pivot to a younger iteration a compelling next step.

Everything We Know About Avengers: Doomsday

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is being engineered as a production of unprecedented scale, a fact underscored by the return of directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who masterfully helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The project has undergone a significant narrative overhaul, shifting its focus from Kang the Conqueror to Marvel’s most iconic villain, Doctor Doom. In a move that has stunned the industry, the role of Victor Von Doom will be played by Robert Downey Jr., bringing the MCU’s original cornerstone actor back as its next primary antagonist. This creative decision signals the immense stakes of the film, which is expected to revolve around the catastrophic concept of multiversal incursions, where entire realities collide and threaten to annihilate one another.

Avengers: Doomsday will unite heroes from every chapter of the MCU and beyond. The confirmed roster underlines that Thor will fight alongside the current Avengers, the full New Avengers team led by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and the soon-to-be-introduced Fantastic Four. The cast list also includes MCU mainstays like Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Letitia Wright (Shuri), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange). Further amplifying the multiversal stakes, the movie will integrate fan-favorite characters from Fox’s X-Men universe, with Patrick Stewart (Professor X) and Ian McKellen (Magneto) confirmed to appear. The scale of this operation is so immense that the studio is maintaining a level of secrecy reminiscent of Endgame, with some actors, like Tom Hiddleston, reportedly unaware of the full scope of their involvement.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What are your thoughts on the Thor Quest rumor, and do you believe Avengers: Doomsday will mark the end for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor? Let us know in the comments.