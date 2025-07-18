Dark MCU Theory Explains 2 Major Marvel Heroes Missing Avengers: Doomsday

A new Marvel Cinematic Universe theory perfectly explains why two of Ant-Man’s closest allies will be missing from 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday crossover event after recent developments. Paul Rudd was confirmed to be returning as Scott Lang’s Ant-Man alongside 26 other stars in Doomsday at the end of March 2025, but there are many MCU veterans who haven’t been announced for the Phase 6 movie. This includes two mainstays of the MCU’s Ant-Man franchise who have both recently announced their retirements from acting, leaving the futures of their Marvel heroes in jeopardy.

In the last year, both Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas have confirmed their retirements from acting, suggesting Hope van Dyne and Hank Pym will not have roles in Avengers: Doomsday. This may present an issue for Marvel Studios when trying to explain their absences after they survived the events of 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but a new theory posed on Reddit suggests the perfect explanation has already been revealed. The theory suggests that, in an effort to prove his strength quickly, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom could swiftly kill Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne.

Evangeline Lilly’s announced her intention to “step back” from acting in an Instagram post in June 2024, suggesting she “might return to Hollywood one day.” More recently, in July 2025, Variety reported that Michael Douglas has “no real intentions” of going back to acting. Crucially, neither Lilly nor Douglas have confirmed a full retirement just yet, both leaving the door open for a return, which informs the theory that they may come back for a short scene in Avengers: Doomsday that tragically ends with Hope van Dyne and Hank Pym’s deaths at the hands of Doctor Doom.

Michael Douglas previously urged Marvel Studios to kill off Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and later stated that his condition for returning in Ant-Man 4 – which hasn’t been announced – would be if Pym could die (via The Hollywood Reporter). This may not occur in a possible Ant-Man 4, but instead in Avengers: Doomsday, marking the swift end of Hank Pym while cementing Doctor Doom as a significant threat. Doom also killing Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, the Wasp, would give Scott Lang some serious motivation to take on Robert Downey Jr.’s new MCU villain.

Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU is highly-anticipated, and the introduction of Doctor Doom to the franchise will surely culminate in several iconic heroes losing their lives. In Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Heimdall, Gamora, Natasha Romanoff, and Tony Stark all paid the ultimate price. In Avengers: Doomsday, Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne could be just two to receive this honor. This would pave the way for Scott Lang, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne, and Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang to get more development, and is the best way to address Douglas and Lilly’s retirements.

