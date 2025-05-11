It’s Time to Give This MCU Fan-Favorite a New Name for His New Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of redemption stories: Tony Stark leaves his life as a careless weapons manufacturer behind and becomes Iron Man, while Black Widow makes up for the red in her ledger by becoming an Avenger. However, for some MCU characters, turning over a new leaf takes more than just a movie or two. A great example is Bucky Barnes, who starts out as a sidekick to Captain America in World War II but becomes a weapon for Hydra after falling off a train and nearly losing his life. Bucky spends years trying to make up for what he did as the Winter Soldier, and he successfully turns over a new leaf by the start of Thunderbolts*.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Thunderbolts*.

Now a congressman, Bucky uses his Winter Soldier skills to investigate Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. He ends up crossing paths with the Thunderbolts and joins them on their mission to save Bob. But by the end of the movie, Bucky finds himself in a very different spot and in need of an identity makeover.

Bucky Has Outgrown the Winter Soldier Title in the MCU

At the end of Thunderbolts*, Valentina saves her skin by introducing the characters trying to bring her down as the “New Avengers” to the press. The story takes on a life of its own from there, with the former Thunderbolts ending up on magazine covers and cereal boxes. None of them are used to it, and the pressure starts to weigh on them in the post-credits scene. Sam Wilson wants to start his own Avengers team, and Bucky’s team is getting in his way. The New Avengers mention that the Internet doesn’t see them as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, which probably has something to do with their pasts. Each member of the team has a complicated and dark backstory, and without taking steps to prove that they’re reformed, the public has no choice but to be skeptical.

One issue that’s sure to complicate matters is code names. Thunderbolts* doesn’t touch on what the different heroes call themselves now, but, at least for Bucky, it really matters. The Winter Soldier took the lives of countless people, and going by just “Bucky” doesn’t instill a lot of confidence. Fortunately, Marvel Comics has the perfect code name for Bucky that speaks to exactly the kind of man he is now.

Bucky Once Went by a More Heroic Name in Marvel Comics

Bucky gets a major credibility boost in Marvel Comics when he becomes Captain America. He takes over after Steve Rogers’s supposed death and even leads an Avengers team. That doesn’t last forever, though, with Rogers returning to pick the shield back up before handing it off to Sam Wilson. Bucky goes back to being the Winter Soldier and operates in the shadows once again. Eventually, he sets his sights on the Outer Circle, a cabal made up of evildoers. To infiltrate their ranks, Bucky kills one of their members, the Revolution, and takes his title. He succeeds in his mission and gets his hands on a lot of intel, but Bucky doesn’t give up the name, using it when he returns to the field to lead a new team of Thunderbolts.

While the Revolution name has sinister origins, the MCU can co-opt it and make it fit Bucky’s new role as an Avenger. No longer is he a soldier working in the shadows; he’s one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, fighting on the frontlines to ensure that government officials like Valentina don’t have too much influence or abuse the power they do have. Sure, it will take some work to make the switch feel organic, but it’ll be worth it, especially since Bucky’s set to play a major role in the next two Avengers films. With the threat of Doom on the horizon, the New Avengers will need all the support they can get, and Bucky’s not likely to get much as the Winter Soldier.

Thunderbolts* is in theaters now.

Do you think that Bucky needs a new code name in the MCU? Do you think “Revolution” is a good fit? Let us know in the comments below!