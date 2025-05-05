Could Thunderbolts’ Sentry Have Beaten Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War?

There are few things more fun than debating the outcome of a fight between two comic book villains. Rarely do the bad guys get a chance to go at it, but when they do, sparks always fly. Things get extra exciting when trying to pit two villains from the Marvel Cinematic Universe against each other because they get the luxury of showing what they can do on the big screen. Of course, it’s hard to top the Mad Titan, Thanos, who succeeds in his goal of wiping out half of all living beings in Avengers: Infinity War. It takes nearly the entirety of the MCU to take him down because, even without the Infinity Stones, he possesses unbelievable strength and durability.

Surprisingly, a new challenger for the title of most terrifying MCU villain joins the fray in Thunderbolts*. Bob, who earns his own superhero name, Sentry, has an alter-ego, The Void, that gives the titular team a run for their money. Sentry doesn’t get to flex his muscles too hard in Thunderbolts*, but if he did, Thanos would have a real fight on his hands.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Thunderbolts*

Could Sentry From Thunderbolts* Beat Thanos Without the Infinity Gauntlet?

Infinity War makes a point to show how formidable Thanos is before he starts relying on the Infinity Stones. He boards the Asgardian ship and, after letting the Black Order handle business for a while, lets loose against the Hulk. Up to that point, Bruce Banner’s alter-ego is the pinnacle of strength in the MCU, which is why it’s so shocking to see him go down so quickly. Thanos is just in a different league, though, and no one other than Thor really tries to go at him alone after that. But Sentry’s strength is on par with the God of Thunder’s, at least according to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, so it’s a fair matchup.

If Sentry and Thanos trade blows without the Mad Titan possessing the Infinity Gauntlet, it’s probably going to go on for a while. However, at some point, the tides will turn in Sentry’s favor because Thanos will force him to unleash The Void. Thanos will come face-to-face with his most traumatic memories, which more than likely include the destruction of his home world, Titan. The only way for him to escape is to work with Bob to help him get past his traumatic childhood, and since Thanos isn’t the most emotionally stable individual, that’s unlikely to happen. The Mad Titan will have to live out the rest of his days in The Void, confronting the very outcome he wants to help the rest of the universe avoid.

Can Sentry From Thunderbolts* Beat Thanos With the Infinity Gauntlet?

If Sentry isn’t able to catch up to Thanos until he has all of the Infinity Stones, their fight is going to be drastically different. With the Infinity Gauntlet, the Mad Titan can bend reality to his will and open portals to any point in space, and that’s not even mentioning the ridiculous strength boost that the Power Stone gives him. The only reason Thor is able to get his licks in is because he forges the incredibly powerful weapon Stormbreaker during his trip to Nidavellir with Rocket and Groot. Sentry doesn’t have access to god-killing weapons, which puts him at a great disadvantage.

Sentry’s only move would be to unleash The Void. Just like in their fight without the Infinity Stones, Thanos will have to face his demons. However, the Reality Stone is a massive wild card, as it may shut everything down and allow the villain to escape. Thanos wouldn’t have to do anything but snap his fingers after that to eliminate Sentry and go about his business. The Void could have a trick or two up its sleeve, but it didn’t show enough in Thunderbolts* to be the betting favorite in a battle against the Mad Titan.

Thunderbolts* is in theaters now.

Do you think Sentry from Thunderbolts* could beat Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War? How do you think the Infinity Gauntlet would factor into the fight? Let us know in the comments below!