Mean Girls Experience Coming To New York and Los Angeles

Mean Girls is heading to theaters in 2024, and the new adaptation is a musical movie based on the Broadway show that was based on the 2004 movie that was based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. The new film is being released on January 12th, which is the same day a Mean Girls Experience is heading to Los Angeles. The same pop-up will also open in New York on January 19th. Bucket Listers, the company behind many exciting pop-ups, is teaming up with Paramount Pictures for an all-new "fetch" experience.

The Mean Girls pop-up will include a dining experience that was made to feel like you're stepping into North Shore High School. There will be recreations of some iconic Mean Girls scenes in addition to the "Cool Mom Bar," which will have a happy hour from 4-6. The attraction will also feature a Mean Girls Museum that will include set pieces, iconic outfits, and exclusive Mean Girls merchandise. Fans can also channel the Plastics by taking the stage at the Winter Talent Show.

"There was nothing more grool than the chance to bring the world of Mean Girls to life," Bucket Listers President of Experiences, Derek Berry, shared in a statement. "It's truly one of those movies that has stood the test of time and cult fandom. With the new film quickly approaching, there was no better time to honor this beloved classic and bring The Plastics' world to life. Every day here will be October 3rd."

The Mean Girls Experience Menu:

You can read an official description of the menu here: "The Mean Girls Experience will be a fast-casual restaurant of chef-driven cafeteria style fare. Whether you are one of the "Greatest People You'll Ever Meet" or "The Worst" you'll have the chance to nosh on a variety of dishes created by Master Chef semi-finalist Chef Becky Brown including the Burn Book Burger Sliders, the Stab Caesar Salad, and 1 3 5 Acai Bowl. A variety of appropriately themed desserts (the Kälteen Brownie, Rainbow + Smiles Cake, Is Butter a Carb? Cookies, and the Fetch Strudel) will also be available. Every ticket purchase will include a reserved seat and guaranteed window of time to dine, a choice of entree, a candy cane gram (I don't send them, I just get them), and the option to order additional North Shore shareables."

What Is Mean Girls About?

You can check out the official description for the Mean Girls musical here: "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

