The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland Returns to New Location

Tim Allen is back this week as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, the role he first played in the 1994 holiday classic, The Santa Clause. Allen returned to the role in two sequel films over the years and made his latest return last year in the Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses. The first two episodes of the second season were released today, and they follow Scott and his family as they continue to lead their magical lives in the North Pole. Last year, Bucket Listers debuted an exciting attraction in New York City in honor of the new show. Now, their Winter Wonderland is back in a whole new location.

This year's Winter Wonderland will be located at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City starting November 22nd, which is also when the fourth episode of the new season of The Santa Clauses drops on Disney+. Bucket Listers teases that the pier will "transform into the ultimate Santa Clauses' headquarters unlike the city has ever seen." You can read the official description of the attraction below:

"This holiday season the experience is celebrated with a brand new location, part of the 65,000 square foot venue of unmatched panoramic views of NYC's iconic skyline, topped off with the addition of Manhattan's only rooftop skating rink. The fully immersive holiday activation is inspired by and celebrates season two of the Disney+ Original series The Santa Clauses."

Guests will be able to snap photos of Santa's living room, visit Santa's workshop, and check out Mrs. Claus' candy bar. In addition to ice skating, there will also be a seasonal slide and weekend visits by Santa Claus. Patrons can also enjoy the Gingerbread House, an indoor/outdoor bar that serves cocktails and mocktails, including hot chocolate. Private and semi-private cabins are also available with advanced reservations.

You can visit Winter Wonderland from November 22nd to January 5th starting at $15 per person. Learn more by following Bucket Listers.

What Is The Santa Clauses 2 About?

You can read a synopsis for the new season here: "In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the 'family business' as Santa Claus."

The Santa Clauses stars Tim Allen (Scott Calvin/Santa Claus), Elizabeth Mitchell (Mrs. Claus/Carol), Elizabeth Allen-Dick (Sandra Calvin Claus), and Austin Kane (Cal Calvin Claus).

The Santa Clauses is now streaming on Disney+.