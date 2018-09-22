Chris Hemsworth Shares Wild, Spinning Video From ‘Men In Black’ Set

The crew of the new Men In Black movie seems to be having a ball on the set, and Chris Hemsworth decided to let fans in on some of the fun.

Hemsworth shared a new video from the anticipated film with the caption “I do all my own stunts”. The video features Hemsworth holding the phone as he spins around in circles, with his expression gradually getting more animated as the video goes on. You can check out the video below.

The comments are equally great, as someone posted the GIF of Hemsworth dropping Mjolnir in Avengers with the caption “we noticed”.

People also started posting other similar spin-filled videos, including Hemsworth’s Marvel co-star Benedict Cumberbatch and of course Leonardo DiCaprio from the film Titanic.

Looks like this is a spin-off…actually not sure that’s a thing, but now it is!

Hemsworth recently gave a bit more insight into what the goal of the new Men In Black is, and the cast and crew know the bar they have to live up to. It does seem like they are prepared for it though.

“We’re basically trying to put a lot of humor into it like the previous ones. These are obviously some big big shoes to fill, so we’re working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun,” Hemsworth told Variety. “They’re trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well. So I think you might even see some different countries, maybe. Some different cities than you’ve seen in the previous Men In Black movies.”

The new Men in Black reboot will be directed by F. Gary Gray with Art Marcum and Matt Holloway penning the script. The film will be produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, with Steven Spielberg attached as an executive producer.

Not much is known about the film’s plot just yet, but joining Thompson and Hemsworth on the film is Emma Thompson, who will reprise her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3. The film will also star Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois, and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois.

Sony’s Men in Black reboot hits theaters on June 14, 2019.

