Michael: First Look at Jaafar Jackson in Michael Jackson Biopic

Lionsgate has revealed a first look at Jaafar Jackson in Michael, the upcoming biopic in which Jackson plays his famous uncle, Michael Jackson. The photo, which features Jackson bringing to life the "Man in the Mirror" from the legendary 1992-1993 Dangerous Tour, was shot by Kevin Mazur, working for the production. Mazur, a veteran photographer, has a long history with the real-life Michael Jackson, having followed the artist on tour and captured private moments during rehearsals and backstage. It's for that reason Lionsgate and Universal decided to bring him on board to be the first one to capture the big-screen Michael in all his glory.

The description of Jackson as "the man who became the King of Pop, coupled with Jaafar Jackson's age, may suggest that the movie will take an approach similar to Bohemian Rhapsody, laser-focusing in on a specific event or period in Jackson's life to treat it as a microcosm of his experience, rather than trying to tell a sprawling, epic story that covers the various stages of his life and fame.

"When I arrived for my first day on the set of this movie, I was so excited – it was like the first time I went on tour to shoot Michael Jackson," said Mazur in a statement. "When I walked onto the set, I felt like I'd gone back in time and I was walking into the stadium to shoot the tour. Seeing Jaafar perform, I thought, 'Wow, it is Michael.' The way he looks and acts, his mannerisms, everything – he's Michael Jackson. For anyone who didn't have the chance to see Michael perform live during his lifetime – this is how it was."

You can see the photo below.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Lionsgate)

"With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael," said King. "He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could."

"We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project – hair & makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything – and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film," Fuqua added. But most importantly, it's Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It's Michael's spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it."

Michael is produced by King and the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. Lionsgate is distributing the film domestically, while Universal Pictures International will handle all territories apart from Japan, which Lionsgate will oversee.

The movie will be in theaters in April 2025.