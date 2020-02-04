Michael J. Fox Is Trending and People Are Terrified

There are some constants in the world of social media — new memes, awkward arguments, and a deep sense of existential dread when you see that a celebrity’s name is “trending”. On Monday night, Twitter got a big dose of the latter in an unexpected way, when actor and philanthropist Michael J. Fox was among the main Trending Topics on the platform. While it isn’t always the case, people often assume that a person will be trending for two reasons — either that they’ve died or are critically injured, or are embroiled in some kind of scandal.

As it turns out, none of that was the case with Fox, who became a trending topic for multiple reasons. The first was in response to Rush Limbaugh‘s recent cancer diagnosis, which led some to call out a 2006 video where Limbaugh repeatedly argued that Fox was faking his Parkinson’s disease.

Another reason appears to be Fox’s recent endorsement of Pete Buttigieg for President of the United States, something that he confirmed in a video the day prior.

NEW: Actor, writer, and activist @RealMikeFox endorses @PeteButtigieg. “I can’t think of a bigger contrast between this president and the president Pete will be. He’s not in it for himself. He’s in it for us.” pic.twitter.com/iebDMy2hlk — Team Pete HQ (@PeteForAmerica) February 2, 2020

Outside of those two events, it also seems like fans are using the trending topic as an excuse to celebrate the actor’s career — or to express confusion that he’s even trending in the first place. So if you’re among those people, you can read on and rest assured that you’re not alone.

Fair

My stomach almost dropped seeing Michael J. Fox trending on Twitter. DON’T DO THIS TO ME, TWITTER!!! pic.twitter.com/RyV3hDTGTe — Tiffany Moustakas (@tiffmoustakas) February 3, 2020

Ditto

Saw Michael J. Fox trending, and got scared…. pic.twitter.com/zKGdpZMXUL — Jared & Sarah Soden (@JAREDandSARAH) February 3, 2020

Frantic

Me needing to find out why Michael J. Fox is trending 😓 pic.twitter.com/Unwe48w2pH — 5 Dimes Davis (@TheReaI50Cent) February 3, 2020

Perfect

Me making sure Michael J. Fox is okay after he trended on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/PRJbLmKHrG — 🌟Emerald🌟 (@WindAssistant) February 3, 2020

Hurry

I saw Michael J. Fox trending and that’s me checking to make sure he’s alright pic.twitter.com/1CMeAX2MZZ — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) February 3, 2020

Accurate

Michael J. Fox trending and my heart stopped then started beating again when I found out he’s alive and well. pic.twitter.com/Wp6qPSGPMa — Diesel Guy (@rdstarrr) February 3, 2020

Thank God

Relax everyone, Michael J. Fox is alive and well 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u5TTWHn8Ny — Mari (@MarilynC72) February 3, 2020

Heavy

Saw Michael J. Fox trending as I’m literally watching Back to the Future. Marty better be ok!! pic.twitter.com/rdGnQyYq5X — A Guy From Jersey (@jerseyguy245) February 3, 2020

Same

WHILE I LIKE THE IDEA OF HAVING PEOPLE TRENDING FOR REASONS WITH NOTHING TO DO WITH THEIR MORTALITY IM NOT USED TO THE IDEA ENOUGH TO BE ABLE TO REACT TO MICHAEL J FOX TRENDING IN ANYTHING BUT ALL CAPS IM SO SO SO GLAD YOURE OK MICHAEL J FAOX — Andy Rivkin (@asrivkin) February 3, 2020

Welp