Michael Jackson Biopic Wraps Filming

After about four months of filming, Michael -- the upcoming biopic about pop music icon Michael Jackson -- has wrapped principal photography. The film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael's own nephew, in the lead role, and a star-studded cast. Relatively little has been publicly said about what parts of Jackson's life will and won't make it into the movie, although an official description of Jackson as "the man who became the King of Pop," coupled with Jaafar Jackson's age, may suggest that the movie will take an approach similar to Bohemian Rhapsody, laser-focusing in on a specific event or period in Jackson's life to treat it as a microcosm of his experience, rather than trying to tell a sprawling, epic story that covers the various stages of his life and fame.

At the same time, a Toys "R" Us storefront was built in Los Angeles during production, suggesting that some of Jackson's 1980s and 1990s well-publicized excesses are likely to make it in. That could push back the other way, suggesting a broader look at the star's life.

You can see a post from Discussing Film below.

The Michael Jackson biopic has wrapped filming.



In theaters on April 18, 2025 pic.twitter.com/fktA1Ns34H — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 31, 2024

What Is the Michael Jackson Biopic About?

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known. Other crew members on the film will include Director of Photography Dion Beebe, Production Designer Barbara Ling, Costume Designer Marci Rodgers, Choreographers Rich + Tone, Makeup Artist Bill Corso, Hair Stylist Carla Farmer, Sound and Music Supervisor John Warhurst, and VFX Supervisor Louis Morin.

"Michael Jackson was inarguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time," said Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "His impact on music, video, art, fashion, culture – and so much more – was extraordinary and is still profoundly relevant. I can't wait for audiences to be able to see this film in theaters worldwide next year."

Michael will be in theaters on April 18.