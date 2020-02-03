Micronauts Casting Breakdowns Surface Online

Paramount and Hasbro are still planning on moving forward with a live-action Micronauts movie as the first batch of casting breakdowns have surfaced online. Thanks to ace scoopers online, the movie is currently looking for at least nine actors, though no character names are available as of yet.

According to the breakdowns, the movie will feature four leads under the working names of Female Explorer of Color, Female Leader Soldier, Male Soldier, and Teenage Male Lead. You can see the entire list below.

[Female Explorer of Color] – Lead, Female. Diverse 3rd in command to a group of space explorers and the main character of the film.

[Female Leader Soldier] – Lead, Female. The leader and 1st in command to a group of space explorers.

[Male Soldier] – Lead, Male. 2nd in command to the group of space explorers.

[Teenage Male Lead] – Male (16 – 20) Lead. Think Shia/Hailee in Transformers/Bumblebee.

[“Seen It alI” Explorer] – Supporting, Male.

[Alien Explorer] – Supporting, Male.

[Female Villain] – Supporting, Female.

[Lead Villian] – Supporting, Male.

[Robot Explorer] – Supporting, Male or Female.

Last September, it was reported Lilo & Stitch helmer Dean DeBlois would be making his live-action directorial debut with the Hasbro-owned property. In addition to Lilo & Stitch, DeBlois was also behind the How to Train Your Dragon films. He’s expected to both write and direct Micronauts.

The franchise itself has had a winding journey since bursting onto the scene in the late 1970s. Then owned by Mego, the brand was subsequently revied by Palisades Toys and SOTA over the years before it eventually fell to Hasbro. In addition to being a toy line, the franchise was expanded to a fan-favorite Bronze Age comic series by Marvel from 1970 until 1986. Micronauts comics then found homes at Image and IDW, with the latest batch of comics coming in 2018.

At one point, Paramount expected to launch a ToyVerse of sorts, featuring interconnected live-action movies between Hasbro’s most popular toylines include Micronauts, GI Joes, and Transformers. It’s unclear if that’s still something in the works.

Micronauts is set to hit theaters June 4, 2021.