Marvel Fans Just Got Bad News About an MCU Version of Miles Morales

If you’re hoping to see Miles Morales in the MCU or Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we have some bad news for you. Spider-Man has dominated the superhero movie genre since 2002 as one of the most reliable and successful film franchises out there. Not only is Spider-Man just inherently likable and popular, but there are so many iconic stories to tell with that character. To date, we have had eight standalone live-action Spider-Man movies and two animated ones with another one on the way. All of the live-action ones have been led by none other than Peter Parker, the most popular of the Spider-Men.

However, the last decade or so has seen Miles Morales become a more prominent character. He is one of the playable characters and even the star of his own game in the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for PlayStation, for example. He also headlines his own animated film series about the “Spider-Verse”, all of which has led to him becoming a more beloved version of Spider-Man. With the MCU having followed Tom Holland’s Peter Parker for so long, many believe that the torch will eventually be passed to Miles Morales. Even Holland himself has said he’d like to help introduce Miles Morales into a live-action film and he was teased in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

There Are No Plans for Miles Morales in the MCU Right Now

Image courtesy of Marvel Entertainment.

However, it won’t happen in next year’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day and there are no plans to make it happen anytime soon. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige spoke to press in a roundtable interview (via Variety) and was asked point blank about plans for a Miles Morales appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He gave a straight forward answer: “That is nowhere.”

Feige noted that the team at Marvel Studios has been instructed to “stay away” from Miles Morales until the completion of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, due out in 2027. That’s because Sony still owns the film rights to Spider-Man, so they can have a degree of control of what happens with their characters. Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to conclude Miles’ story in that trilogy, though there could be spin-offs that feature him elsewhere. Either way, this means it will still be years before Miles enters the live-action world of the MCU.

Feige has suggested a “reset” is coming to the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars, which may make way for someone like Miles Morales. Marvel has already passed mantles down to other characters like Sam Wilson and Shuri for Captain America and Black Panther, respectively, so it seems likely that could happen for Miles later. Marvel is already mapping out its next three “phases” of the MCU which will take place after Secret Wars, releasing in 2027 as well. Perhaps that will include plans for Miles Morales’ debut.