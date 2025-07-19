Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Is Delayed Yet Again (But It’s Actually a Good Thing)

On Friday, Sony revealed the release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse had been pushed back. The film was initially slated to swing into theaters on June 4, 2027, it’ll now open in theaters on June 25, 2027. This isn’t the first time Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed, the movie was originally expected to follow Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2024 but was ultimately delayed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

While the studio didn’t initially offer an explanation for the delay, one of the film’s producers took to social media to seemingly tease the reason for the delay, suggesting it ultimately has to go with the film’s IMAX window. In a post on his X account, Miller quoted a post regarding the delay and wrote “(Better IMAX window)” as a brief explanation.

Another explanation that was suggested by sources was that the new date would allow for more school-aged kids to hit the theaters, as most schools will be out for the summer by then. Either way, a three-week delay for a better IMAX window is a smart move for a film that does well in IMAX. Especially when the film will be battling for IMAX screens from other releases that month, including the live action How to Train Your Dragon 2 and an Untitled Event Film slated by Universal.

The Spider-Verse trilogy has become one of Sony’s biggest titles. The first movie in the trilogy, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse pulled in $393.6 million worldwide on a reported $90 million budget. The second movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, earned an even better $690.5 million worldwide at the box office. The films have not only been successful at the box office, but have received acclaim from fans and critics alike, with the first film pulling in a stunning 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the second movie earning an incredibly impressive 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Spider-Verse films are executive produced by Chris Miller & Phil Lord, who produce the films along with Amy Pascal and Avi Arad. Also credited as producers on the films are comic book writer, Brian Michael Bendis, who co-created Miles Morales with comic book artist Sara Pichelli.

The hit animated franchise stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Zoë Kravitz as Mary Jane, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kathryn Hahn as Doc Ock, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, and Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly. Sony will see its first live-action spinoff of the Spider-Verse franchise when Spider-Noir starring Nicolas Cage debuts on Prime Video sometime next year.

Fans can revisit the Spider-Verse now as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are now streaming on Hulu. Sony’s next Spider-Man movie, the live-action Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a co-production with Marvel Studios, will release ahead of Beyond the Spider-Verse, with the film currently set for July 31, 2026. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on June 25, 2027.