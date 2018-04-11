Milla Jovovich Shares First ‘Hellboy’ Reboot Banner

While sharing photos from the set of the new Hellboy movie, star Milla Jovovich provided fans with a look at what appears to be the film’s first promotional banner, featuring artwork by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

Jovovich’s post teases the rise of the Blood Queen, her character in the film; originally, “The Rise of the Blood Queen” was listed as the film’s subtitle. That was removed pretty quickly, and unless something changes, it now appears the movie will simply be called “Hellboy,” which is the title appearing on the banner along with comics images of Hellboy and Nimue the Blood Queen.

It seems likely that this banner is a production placeholder, rather than one that will be used next winter during the promotional run-up to the film’s theatrical release. It is not entirely unheard-of, but pretty uncommon, for comics art to be used in major promotional imagery for a big movie. This cast is also full of faces that will be familiar to the film’s target audience.

“The film is about Hellboy going to England, where he must defeat Nimue, Merlin’s consort and the Blood Queen. But their battle will bring about the end of the world, a fate he desperately tries to turn away.”

David Harbour has been cast to play Hellboy while Jovovich signed on to bring Nimue to life. Hellboy has also tapped Ian McShane to play Trevor Bruttenholm, the adoptive father of Hellboy. The leads will be joined by Penelope Mitchell as the Hemlock Grove actress was recently brought on to play a witch. So far, no other casting has been revealed.

While the film is only going by Hellboy at the moment, it’s storyline will be based on “The Wild Hunt” storyline from the comics. That arc sees Nimue, The Blood Queen resurrected, forcing Hellboy and his allies into an all-out war for the artifact(s) that slay the Blood Queen once and for all.

The Hellboy reboot will be in theaters on January 11, 2019.