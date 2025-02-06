We’re Not Happy About Tom Cruise’s Answer to More Mission: Impossible Movies

Tom Cruise gives a cryptic response when asked if this summer’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be the long-running action franchise’s final installment. The actor spoke with Empire as part of the outlet’s cover story on the upcoming blockbuster, and he addressed whether or not there will be future adventures for Ethan Hunt and his team. “You gotta see the movie,” Cruise said. His coy response stems from his desire to preserve the experience of seeing The Final Reckoning in theaters. “It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience,” he added.

While Cruise wouldn’t confirm or deny if The Final Reckoning is the end, he did state the film is “an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise.” Director Christopher McQuarrie echoed this sentiment, telling Empire, “It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the eighth entry in the film series, which began back in 1996. Over the decades, the franchise has established itself as one of Hollywood’s premier properties, thrilling audiences with Cruise’s death-defying stunts and exhilarating action sequences. It’s the fourth Mission: Impossible movie McQuarrie has helmed; the previous three all earned widespread critical acclaim.

With The Final Reckoning scheduled to premiere over Memorial Day weekend, Paramount has started revving up its marketing efforts. The film’s first trailer debuted last November, teasing an action movie that blends spectacle with emotional storytelling. It’s also been reported that Mission: Impossible 8 will be one of the 2025 tentpoles receiving a Super Bowl spot.

There’s an Avengers: Endgame vibe surrounding The Final Reckoning. Not only does the movie’s title suggest this is the grand finale, bits such as Ethan asking his crew to trust him “one last time” and the narrative being a culmination of everything that’s come before seem like obvious hints there won’t be any more missions to accept after this. If this is indeed the end of the line for Cruise, it will be a bittersweet moment. Mission: Impossible has been one of the most consistent franchises in terms of quality, with Cruise always willing to go the extra mile to deliver something audiences haven’t seen before. While he brings that same level of dedication to every project he’s in, there’s something special about the Mission: Impossible series. Not only would audiences miss Ethan’s daredevil antics, a fun team dynamic has developed thanks to the decision to give the franchise a recurring supporting cast around Cruise.

Mission: Impossible ending after The Final Reckoning would leave a void in Hollywood’s franchise landscape, but one can understand why Cruise and McQuarrie might be inclined to step away now. Cruise will turn 63 years old later this year, and even someone as well-conditioned as him has their limits at that age. Plus, it would be for the best if the series went out on a high note. After everything Cruise and Co. have accomplished over the past 30 years, it would be a shame if Mission: Impossible wore out its welcome with some underwhelming installments. As much as fans would like for the IMF to keep going, all good things have to come to an end.