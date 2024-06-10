Mission: Impossible Star Hypes Upcoming Eighth Movie, "People Are Going to Be Floored"

The eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible series is still on the way, with Tom Cruise & Company set to launch the new film in theaters next year. The film that is essentially a direct sequel to Dead Reckoning (despite its change in title) has been in and out of production for a while now, but the end is finally in sight. Shea Whigham, who reprises his role from Dead Reckoning, things fans are in for an absolute thrill ride when Mission: Impossible 8 eventually hits theaters.

"It took four years. We made Lake George in 21 days, but they don't mean any less to me, if that makes sense," Whigham told The Hollywood Reporter. "I count myself as lucky with the stuff I've been working on lately, but yes, we're done. Tom's not done, and [Mission: Impossible 8] comes out next May. I said to Christopher McQuarrie on [Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning]: 'I don't want a bigger trailer. I don't want more money. I don't want better catering. I just want one scene between Tom and I, where you, McQ, write it like The Usual Suspects, and we get a chance to get in there.' And he delivered. We did this scene between Tom and myself, and then Tom said, 'We're going to go out to dinner.' So we went out to dinner when I was done, and then Tom said, 'Do you realize that we come out one year from today? And it's going to be a sprint to finish the f---ing thing.'"

Whigham went on to elaborate on the work that's still being done to get Mission: Impossible across the finish line. Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are still shooting throughout the summer.

"And I was like, 'What!?' Because we're gone. The rest of the cast is all scattered, and he went, 'Yeah, it's going to be a sprint. I go all summer,'" he continued. "I can't even explain how he does the stuff that he does. What he's doing now, people are going to be floored. He wants to make this one like an adventure film, and he and McQuarrie have an idea of what they want to do with it. So it's going to be amazing."

Mission: Impossible 8 doesn't yet have an official title, though it was originally set to be called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. The film is set to arrive in theaters on May 23, 2025.