Mission: Impossible 8 Adds Twisters Star to Cast

We’re still a ways away from the debut of Mission: Impossible 8, the highly-anticipated new installment in the decades-long action franchise. While we currently don’t know a lot of details around the film — even its full title — a new cast member has been revealed. According to new reports, Twisters and Marvel’s Spider-Man star Stephen Oyoung has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible 8 in a currently-unknown role.

Oyoung joins a cast that includes franchise star Tom Cruise as well as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Henry Czerny. New cast members will include Katy O’Brian, Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, Lucy Tulugarjuk, and Tramell Tillman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Mission: Impossible 8 About?

Mission: Impossible 8 is expected to continue the narrative of 2023’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which saw Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) face off against one of his most personal enemies yet.

“When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two,” director Christopher McQuarrie explained in a previous interview with Light the Fuse. “The title for the first movie was nearly … a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn’t a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One.”

“And yet, Dead Reckoning didn’t really apply as well to Part One as well as it did to Part Two until we started to play with the beginning of the movie, and kind of recognize that Dead Reckoning, while it sounded cool, what did it really have to do with the movie?” McQuarrie continued. “And over the course of our, really starting to dig down into the arc of the character journey for Ethan [Hunt], it took on deeper and deeper meanings as we went. And you’ll see just how thematic and how it represents, how it’s conceptually represented in every character’s journey in this film we’re in.”

Mission: Impossible 8 is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025.

h/t: Deadline