‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Fight Scene with Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill Released

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is just weeks away, and now fans are getting a first look at that epic fight scene with Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill.

The clip — which was shared by KenJac of the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast — features the two A-listers brawling in a bathroom with stuntman-turned-actor Liang Yang, who plays a character named Lark Decoy.

After throwing Decoy through a mirror, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and August Walker (Cavill) find themselves fighting off his retaliation attack with a sink-pipe.

Eventually, all bets are off when Walker takes off his coat, readies his fists, and serves up a barrage of punches, ending in Hunt tackling Decoy through a wall.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout reportedly picks up not too long after the end of its predecessor, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. The villain from that film, Solomon Lane (played by Sean Harris), returns only to escape IMF custody and put the entire world in grave danger.

It’s up to Hunt and his team to set things right, but this time it isn’t just the bad guys he has working against him, as the CIA calls his loyalty and motivation into question.

Notably, the return of Lane marks a first for the Mission: Impossible franchise, as it is the first time a film villain has appeared in more than one film of the series.

In addition to Cruise and Harris, other series vets coming back for the new film are Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin.

Joining Cavill and Yang as newcomers to the franchise are Angela Bassett (Black Panther), playing CIA boss Erica Sloane; Vanessa Kirby (Netflix’s The Crown), who plays a presumed assassin named White Widow; and American Horror Story’s Wes Bentley, who’s character little is known about other than that his name Patrick.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also wrote and directed Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Some of his other past film credits include Cruise-starring films such as Jack Reacher, Edge of Tomorrow, and Valkyrie.

In a previous interview, McQuarrie spoke about his filmmaking process on the new movie, distinguishing the differences between what he did on Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and what he was doing this time around.

“I was determined, unlike the last movie, to spend more time in one location. I went back and I looked at the first movie, which started in Prague, and realized that they’re in Prague for the first half of the movie,” the director said, according to Collider. “So, I sort of pulled back a little bit on the globe-trotting. I think in Rogue Nation I think we might have been in six countries in the first ten minutes of the movie.”

Fans can catch all the action when Mission: Impossible – Fallout crashes into theaters on July 27.