The Mitchells vs. The Machines Trailer Released by Netflix

The latest movie from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who won an Oscar for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was supposed to be called Connected and released in theaters by Sony pictures. After some coronavirus-related delays, Sony sold the distribution rights to Netflix and the film reverted to its original title, The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Now that it has a new distributor, and a new release date, it seemed about time for The Mitchells vs. The Machines to get a new trailer as well.

Netflix released the latest trailer for The Mitchells vs. The Machines on Wednesday morning, showing viewers a more in-depth look at the plot of the film itself. Of course, the trailer is also packed with plenty of gorgeous animation. You can take a look in the video above!

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is written and directed by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe. Lord and Miller serve as producers. The film was previously called Connected when it was in the works at Sony, but the title was changed back to its original concept when the project moved to Netflix.

The film stars Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Alex Hirsch, Eric Andre, Fred Armisen, Charlyne Yi, and Olivia Colman.

“We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm Netflix has expressed for this movie with this acquisition and grateful to everyone at Sony for making a great picture with us and finding a big way to bring it to audiences” said Lord and Miller. “We’re really proud of the film we all made together, plus we understand our subscription fees are waived in perpetuity as part of the deal? We’re not lawyers but it does sound right to us.”

"This is a very personal movie about my very weird family. I’m so grateful to all the incredible artists that poured their love and passion into this project to make it a reality, and to everyone at Sony who believed in us and were on board to make a different kind of animated movie.” said Rianda. "I'm so thrilled that everyone at Netflix has been totally in sync with us creatively and are just as excited about the movie as we are! Not only because it's an original story with a creative visual style that we're extremely proud of, but also so I can prove to my friends that this five-year journey wasn't an elaborate delusion on my part."

What do you think of the new trailer for The Mitchells vs. The Machines? Lets us know in the comments!

The Mitchells vs. The Machines arrives on Netflix on April 30th.