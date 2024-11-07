Moana 2: First Single & Full Tracklist Released by Disney

While we’re still a couple of weeks away from the release of Moana 2, Disney has started getting fans excited for the music of the highly anticipated sequel. On Thursday, Disney Music released “Beyond,” the very first song from the Moana 2 soundtrack. This is the song that the film’s creative team has been billing as the “spiritual sequel” to the original Moana anthem, “How Far I’ll Go.”

This version of “Beyond” that Disney released is actually the version that will be playing during the film’s end credits, rather than the one that will be featured in the movie itself. You can check out the new Moana 2 song in the video above!

In addition to releasing the first single from the Moana 2 soundtrack, Disney also unveiled the entire track listing for the album.

Here’s the full lineup:

“Tulou Tagaloa (Sei e Va’ai Mai)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka “We’re Back” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Cast “Tuputupu (The Feast)” Performed by Te Vaka “Beyond” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho “My Wish For You (Innocent Warrior)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Sulata Foa‘i -Amiatu, Matatia Foa‘i, Matthew Ineleo, Opetaia Foa‘i “Finding the Way” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka “What Could Be Better Than This?” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane “Get Lost” Performed by Awhimai Fraser “Can I Get A Chee Hoo?” Performed by Dwayne Johnson “Mana Vavau” Performed by Dwayne Johnson, Opetaia Foa‘i, Rachel House “Beyond (Reprise)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho “Nuku O Kaiga” Performed by Te Vaka “Finding The Way (Reprise)” Performed by Te Vaka “We Know The Way (Te Fenua te Malie)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Olivia Foa‘i, Opetaia Foa‘i, Te Vaka “Beyond (End Credit Version)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho “We’re Back (Te Vaka Version)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka

Moana 2 has some big shoes to fill when it comes to the film’s music, as the soundtrack from the original Moana has become one of the most iconic in recent Disney memory. There was also a big musical change between the two films: Lin-Manuel Miranda didn’t return for the sequel. Original songwriters Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina were instead joined by the Grammy-winning duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

“‘Beyond’ is a little bit darker than ‘How Far I’ll Go’ because the stakes are suddenly so much higher,” Bear told EW earlier this year. “She’s about to make a big decision that will affect the rest of her life. She knows more of the world and what’s out there, so she knows what to expect – and that could be scary.”

Moana 2 is set to hit theaters everywhere on November 27th.