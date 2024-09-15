Moana 2 Songwriters Tease Spiritual Successor to "How Far I'll Go"

Part of the lasting legacy of Moana comes from the Disney film's already iconic music. Written by Hamilton's Lin Manuel Miranda, songs like "You're Welcome" and "How Far I'll Go" have become some of the most popular Disney jams released this century. Moana 2 is hitting theaters later this year, and some fans were surprised to learn that the music won't be coming from Miranda this time around. Grammy-winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear were brought on to write new music for Moana 2 alongside returning writers Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, and they're looking to continue the hot streak with Moana's second outing.

The starring track on this upcoming Moana 2 soundtrack appears to be a song called "Beyond," which is being billed as something of a follow-up to "How Far I'll Go." That original Moana track is even referenced in the new song.

"It's bigger than just her personal journey now," Barlow told Entertainment Weekly in an interview about Moana 2.

"We also wanted her to be more vulnerable," Bear added. "'Beyond' is a little bit darker than 'How Far I'll Go' because the stakes are suddenly so much higher. She's about to make a big decision that will affect the rest of her life. She knows more of the world and what's out there, so she knows what to expect – and that could be scary."

Auli'i Cravalho found a personal connection to "Beyond," which really hints at Moana's personal growth as a leader and seafarer.

"That hit me square in my chest," Cravalho explained. "I feel most like myself when I'm at home, and yet I feel like I owe it to my community to go as far as I possibly can. There was a safety in 'How Far I'll Go,' but when you feel lost in the expanse of the beyond, that's when true character is born."

In addition to the lyrics themselves taking Moana to new places, there's also an evolution of the character's actual voice with songs like "Beyond."

"This is a new part of my voice," Cravalho said. "I haven't explored this kind of depth with Moana before. This film digs into these low notes in these times of indecision when we don't know what we are supposed to do next. There's a lot of deeper layers to these songs."

Moana 2 is set to hit theaters everywhere on November 27th.