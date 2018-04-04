S.H. MonsterArts MFS-3 Mechagodzilla Type-3 Kiryu Figure is Now Available to Order

The S.H.MonsterArts MFS-3 Mechagodzilla Type-3 Kiryu Shinagawa figure from Tamashii Nations is now available to pre-order in the U.S.! You can secure one right here for $134.99 with free shipping slated for September while supplies last.

If you missed this awesome figure when it was first released in 2013, now is the time to grab the reissue before it disappears again. The window for doing so will probably be small, and as expensive as this figure is, you know the price will be jacked wayyyy up on the secondary market in the near future. The official description reads:

“A perfect portrayal of Mechagodzilla as seen in 2002’s Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla and 2003’s Godzilla: Tokyo SOS. The Godzilla 2003 MFS-3 Mechagodzilla Type-3 Kiryu Shinagawa SH MonsterArts Action Figure P-Bandai Tamashii Exclusive features accurate coloring and weapons. This is a must have for your shelf to replicate its appearance during fierce battle scenes! The figure includes a Maser Blade, a back unit, 2x optional heads, a damaged parts set, Absolute Zero effects, and an effect part stand. Measures about 6 3/10-inches tall.”

In other Tamashii Nations news, pre-orders for their super premium Avengers: Infinity War S.H. Figuarts lineup are also live in the states. The current crop of figures are available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth at this very moment for $82 to $88 with free shipping. You can preview the figures in the teaser video above.

The Thanos, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Iron Spider figures are fantastic, and the Black Widow figure has the best face sculpt of Scarlett Johansson that we’ve ever seen on a figure this size. Note that a Hulkbuster and Bucky figure should be added to the S.H. Figuarts lineup soon. A Doctor Strange figure is also part of this first wave, though it hasn’t been made available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth just yet (same goes for Star-Lord).

