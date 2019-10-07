‘Monsters, Inc.’ Fans Are Celebrating 2319 Day

February 3rd has a lot going for it — it’s the day of Super Bowl LIII, it’s the end of Groundhog Day weekend, and it’s proving to be a very special day for Monsters, Inc fans.

As Twitter has been quick to point out, February 3rd, 2019 can be easily shortened to “2319”, a phrase that is associated with a pretty iconic scene from the Disney/Pixar film. In the scene, George Sanderson (Sam Black) returns from scaring a child, only to accidentally have a white sock stuck to his back. Seeing as the monsters are terrified about contact with children at the beginning of the movie, George faces a pretty unusual punishment. The sock is removed and subsequently exploded, and George’s orange fur is completely shaved off.

The scene has become a pretty memorable one in the decade-plus years since the film’s debut, which certainly explains why Twitter is celebrating the day in some pretty creative ways. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorites.

I’ve been thinking about this since last year… happy 2319, guys.



2/3/19 pic.twitter.com/gY7gMKC7go — It Rhymes with Syria aka Pandaide (@pandaide) February 3, 2019

I feel it’s only appropriate, having the last name of Sullivan, for me to point out that, using the MDYY dating system, today is a 2319!!!#MonstersInc pic.twitter.com/NwjItqWvBv — Brian T. Sullivan (@SlayerWatcher6) February 3, 2019

WE’VE GOT A 2319!! Happy February 3rd 2019 ? my childhood is COMPLETE pic.twitter.com/FjERB1oJFI — daniela ? (@_dankiela_) February 3, 2019

the reason that in Monsters Inc. the code 2319, was for a white sock, because W for white is the 23rd letter in the alphabet and S for sock is the 19th letter in the alphabet. you’re welcome. ?? pic.twitter.com/yS2N3iDqvS — Gracie Farrell (@gracielynnf) February 3, 2019

