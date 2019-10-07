Movies

‘Monsters, Inc.’ Fans Are Celebrating 2319 Day

February 3rd has a lot going for it — it’s the day of Super Bowl LIII, it’s the end of Groundhog Day weekend, and it’s proving to be a very special day for Monsters, Inc fans.

As Twitter has been quick to point out, February 3rd, 2019 can be easily shortened to “2319”, a phrase that is associated with a pretty iconic scene from the Disney/Pixar film. In the scene, George Sanderson (Sam Black) returns from scaring a child, only to accidentally have a white sock stuck to his back. Seeing as the monsters are terrified about contact with children at the beginning of the movie, George faces a pretty unusual punishment. The sock is removed and subsequently exploded, and George’s orange fur is completely shaved off.

The scene has become a pretty memorable one in the decade-plus years since the film’s debut, which certainly explains why Twitter is celebrating the day in some pretty creative ways. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorites.

