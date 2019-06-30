This “Real Life” Take on Monsters Inc’s Mike Wazowski Will Give You Nightmares

Disney/Pixar films have introduced viewers to a wide array of fictional worlds, but a new piece of art shows how that can translate in a pretty terrifying way. A piece of art from artist Miguel Vasquez recently went viral, which showcases what Monsters, Inc.‘s Mike Wazowski would look like in a completely different animation style.

The end result, which gives Wazowski snarling teeth and a much more terrifying eye, strikes just the right balance between creepy and impressive. This is just the latest “real life” take on a cartoon character that Vasquez has created, after gaining attention with his renditions of Homer Simpson, Spongebob and Patrick, and Finn from Adventure Time.

This fanart comes in the middle of an interesting time for the Monsters, Inc. franchise, as a television sequel to the original film is headed to the Disney+ streaming service. The show, called Monsters at Work, picks up six months after end of Monsters, Inc., and follows a new batch of recruits who have joined the company. New cast members for the series include Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Stanton, and Aisha Tyler. John Goodman, Billy Crystal, John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, and Bob Peterson are returning from the original film.

“Animation continues to be one of the cornerstones of Disney magic and story-telling, across Disney Channels and excitedly, now on the new streaming platform, Disney Plus,” said Helene Etzi, country manager at The Walt Disney Company France. “As a company, we are privileged to work with so many creative masterminds, both here in France and across Europe, who are first in class when it comes to relaying timeless stories for all members of the family.”

“This is a hugely busy and exciting year and there’s no better time to be working in animation, which continues to be at the heart of what we do at Disney,” added Orion Ross, VP of animation, digital, and acquisitions for Disney Europe & Africa. “We are proud to announce this exciting slate, working with phenomenally talented international creatives to deliver stories that are full of fun, creating characters that are extremely loveable, and showcasing a breadth of animation styles.”

What do you think of this “real-life” take on Monsters, Inc.‘s Mike Wazowski? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!