‘Monty Python & The Holy Grail’ is Now on Netflix

It’s a new year, which means new and old titles are now streaming on Netflix. The latest movie to be added is the comedy classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and it has fans shouting, “It’s just flesh wound!”

The 1975 film, which stars Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin, follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they “quest far and wide” for the infamous Holy Grail.

Fans of the film have already taken to Twitter over their excitement, sharing that the movie will surely be their next big watch.

Monty Python and The Holy Grail is on Netflix and this is the graphic that came up when I searched for it.

I kind of want this as a poster on my wall.#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/h9TGRzrBtG — Kimble (@kwick22a) January 3, 2019

Holy SHit they added Monty Python and the Holy Grail to netflix this is the best day of my life — Tyler (@tdowd_14) January 3, 2019

“… you can’t expect to wield supreme executive power just because some watery tart threw a sword at you.” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” is back on Netflix, and a tiresome day is transformed. — Joyce Garcia (@joycegarcia) January 3, 2019

Holy Grail is considered the most iconic of the Monty Python films, which also includes Monty Python’s Life of Brian and Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life, the former of which is also streaming on Netflix.

As if that wasn’t enough, you can also binge all four seasons of Monty Python’s Flying Circus on Netflix, the group’s surreal sketch comedy series that paved the way for the genre. In addition to these classics, Netflix has various “Best Of” options and some of the Monty Python live shows!

The Monty Python crew reunited as recently as 2014 with Monty Python Live (Mostly), a stage show created by the iconic group that ran for a short period in London. It was their first live show in 34 years and their first without Graham Chapman, who passed in 1989.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Monty Python’s Michael Palin is about to become a knight in real life.

If you’re a fan of Holy Grail, we recommend checking out The Little Hours (2017), a comedy similar in tone that stars Alison Brie, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, and Dave Franco, which is also currently streaming on Netflix.

Check out the full list of new titles coming to Netflix this month here.