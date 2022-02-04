Moonfall’s John Bradley Relates to His Character’s Heroic Struggle

John Bradley might have more in common with his Moonfall character than meets the eye. The actor known best for his work on Game of Thrones as Samwell Tarly but can now be seen as KC Housman, a young man whose brain his so big that he is dubbed by society as a conspiracy theorist. Sticking to his conviction about the moon being out of orbit, Bradley’s character goes from being treated like he is crazy for believing in what must be done to being praised for his efforts. It’s the kind of thing an actor may go through with judgment from friends or family when they are new and trying to find work and then, boom, they’re on Game of Thrones and going to the moon with Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson.

“Whenever you think about a character, you’re looking for parallels in yourself to try and bring out those emotions in you,” Bradley said in an interview with ComicBook.com. “And yeah, the idea of me when I was a tiny little kid wanting to be an actor suddenly in a movie with Halle Berry in what feels like no time at all. Like KC Housman dreaming of going to space, and suddenly he’s in space. They’re both such unlikely things that you don’t ever realistically think it’s gonna happen. Of course, you’re gonna use that. Sometimes you surprise yourself with what you’re capable of, and I found that very easy to tap into that side of KC. Definitely.”

As KC’s dream of going to space becomes a reality for the character in Moonfall, Bradley is forced to start moving about a space ship’s cabin as though gravity cleared the area. Fortunately for Bradley, such movements were as new to him as an actor as the environment was to his character. “We did a lot of rehearsal,” Bradley said. “The thing about me was I seem to play a lot of characters that are no good at anything. I don’t have to look like I know what I’m doing. I don’t have to look proficient at anything. It’s such a gift that I can look like I’m struggling. If I’m struggling, it looks like the character’s struggling, and that seems to be what people want from me. So I get off lightly with all that stuff.”

While previous films set in space have developed such sequences a reputation for putting actors on wires to simulate their floating through a scene, Bradley explained how Moonfall director Roland Emmerich and the crew used a different type of filmmaking technology to offer such visuals. “A lot of people think that we were on wires for that zero G stuff,” Bradley explained. “But it was actually, we were just sort of… We had a board molded to our body. We’d fit the contours of our body perfectly. And on my body, there are a lot of contours to fit. Believe me. You lie on this board and then you’re on a crane arm, and you just float through on this crane arm.”

You can watch ComicBook.com's full interview with Bradley in the video above or on our YouTube channel. Moonfall is now playing in theaters.