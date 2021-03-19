Morbius Composer Jon Ekstrand's Score Revealed for Spider-Man Spinoff

✖

Post-production on Morbius continues as someone behind-the-scenes released an extended look at composer Jon Ekstrand at work composing the film's score. The clips and shots have been shared on Ekstrand's Instagram and one clip even includes some sneak peeks at the film playing while the orchestra records their parts. In the first part of the clip, it looks like an intro or title card is on the screen as an incredibly ominous piece is played.

At least two other songs can be heard throughout the script, seemingly taking place at different parts of the movie. As evident in the video, the studio is full of musicians at socially-distant lengths and those not playing an instrument can be seen wearing masks — signs of a new Hollywood norm in a post-COVID world.

Prior to the pandemic, Morbius was set for a July release. Like virtually all other major releases from March onward, it's since been delayed to next year. As the pandemic continues and a significant portion of theaters remain closed, some experts now might even say March is still a bit too early for a release.

Longtime Spider-Man producer Avi Arad previously said the Sony team was so attracted to actors like Jared Leto and Venom's Tom Hardy because the two take characters and make them their own.

"This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love," he said in a previous interview. "Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, 'Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.' Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are."

Sony's synopsis for Morbius can be found below.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Morbius is currently set for release on March 19, 2021.

