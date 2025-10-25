Morena Baccarin Addresses Her MCU Future After Deadpool & Wolverine Reduced Her Role

First appearing back in 2016 as Vanessa Carlyle in Deadpool, Morena Baccarin had a pretty exciting leap into the Marvel universe. However, like countless female love interests before her, and much to the disappointment of both herself and the fans, she was killed off at the start of Deadpool 2.

Speaking with Variety about the role and her place within the Deadpool story, Baccarin said, “It’s been such a long journey. I can’t believe it’s almost 10 years since we shot the first one. I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams that that’s what it would have turned out to be. We had so much fun shooting it. It was such a fun world.” Baccarin, along with a few other supporting characters from the franchise, had only small roles in Deadpool & Wolverine, though it was hinted that we might see a potential new angle to Carlyle’s romance with Wade Wilson. “I hope that I get to do more of it and participate a little bit more than the last one [‘Deadpool & Wolverine’]. But I understood that it was the bro comedy,” she went on to say.

What Comes Next For Baccarin Might Be Even Cooler Than Deadpool

But Vanessa Carlyle isn’t the only superhero-adjacent role in the works for Baccarin. She’ll be back sooner rather than later, bringing to life The Sorceress, who watches over Castle Grayskull, in the live-action adaptation of Masters Of The Universe from Amazon. Elaborating on her experience with Masters Of The Universe, Baccarin said, “I grew up watching He-Man, my brother and I, so it was a really big part of my childhood. It was really cool once I got there and saw the costume and what they had in mind for me — the whole get-up and the wig and contacts and all of it. I’m so excited to see what they make of it because I feel like my part of it was just such a small element to what it’s going to actually be in the end.”

She also went on to give a sneak peek into the performance of He-Man, who will be played by Nicolas Galitzine: “It’s insane. I saw him on set and he’d been training for months and months and months, I was like, ‘Oh, my god, how did you do that?’”

