Masters of the Universe Reboot Casts SNL Legend as Roboto

The cast of Masters of the Universe continues to grow. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that actress Kristen Wiig has joined the cast of the live-action reboot. The outlet reports that Wiig is set to lend her voice to Roboto, the mechanical warrior. The character Roboto is a member of the Heroic Warriors and is built by Man-at-Arms, played by Idris Elba in the upcoming film. Roboto is known for having a transparent metal body, showcasing its inner workings, and features one arm that has interchangeable hands. In the past, the character has typically been voiced by male actors, including the likes of Justin Long and Alan Oppenheimer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming live-action reboot of Masters of the Universe features an all-star cast that is led by rising star Nicholas Galitzine as the sword-wielding prince. He’s joined by Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto and Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-at-Arms. Also starring in the movie are Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, John Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, and Christian Vunipola as Hussein.

The Masters of the Universe reboot recently wrapped production back in June and celebrated the feat by showing the first official look of Galitzine as He-Man. The movie, which is being directed by Travis Knight, is based on the line of toys that was launched in the 1980s and the cartoon series that followed. It centers on Galitzine’s Prince Adam of Eternia who turns into the superhuman He-Man thanks to the Power Sword. He-Man has to work with his assortment of allies in order to try to defeat the villainous Skeletor in order to protect the planet.

This will mark the second live-action Masters of the Universe film, following 1987’s Masters of the Universe starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, Frank Langella as Skeletor, and Meg Foster as Evil-Lyn. The movie was not well-received and currently has just a 21% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. To make matters worse, the movie only took in $17 million worldwide when it was released, having earned $4.8 million in its opening weekend. Over the years, Amazon MGM Studios has sought to revive the property, and it nearly had Noah Centineo in the titular role. However, things didn’t work out and eventually Galitzine signed on to portray the iconic hero.

With a screenplay by Chris Butler, who has penned the screenplays for ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings, Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026. The movie is a co-production between Mattel Films and Amazon MGM Studios and comes after Netflix recently revived the beloved franchise with their animated shows Masters of the Universe: Revelation and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Fans of the original Masters of the Universe movie can now stream it on Prime Video in preparation for the reboot.