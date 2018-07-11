‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie Reveals Character Line-Up

It’s been more than two decades since the last Mortal Kombat movie was in theaters, but now production on the Mortal Kombat reboot appears to be picking up steam. A new report reveals the character line-up for the film — including a brand new character.

Reported by That Hashtag Show, we now have the breakdowns for 17 characters set to appear in the upcoming film. You can check them out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

COLE TURNER

Lead Male. 30s. A brand new character to the MK franchise. Cole is a struggling and widowed boxer who cares more about his young daughter than anything. He is incredibly determined and refuses to quit in the face of fantastical adversity.

KANO

Supporting Lead Male. 30s. The large, rugged Australian ex-special forces turned merc-for-hire. He is arrogant and impetuous but a tremendous fighter.

SONYA BLADE

Supporting Lead Female. 30s. The beautiful, brainy blonde writer who chases the prophecy of Mortal Kombat. She recruits Cole and fights bravely and selflessly for a team she can only be a true part of once she earns a medallion in combat.

JIN/LORD RAIDEN

Male. 14. The immortal thunder God and protector of the Earth realm, who leads and trains the Earth team in the Underworld.

MILEENA

Female. 25-35. A drop dead gorgeous woman that is part of the Outworld side. She wears a sheer gown over thigh-high boots and a revealing one-piece, with a veil that covers her nose and mouth.

JACKSON “JAX” BRIDGES

Male. 30-40. “Jax” is a strapping mercenary/military officer who loses both of his hands in an attack and then joins Sonya and Cole to fight the Outworld.

LIU KANG

Male. 20-35. A fire throwing ninja warrior who is a talented Earth realm champion.

KUNG LAO

Male. 25-35. The mute warrior monk brother of Liu Kang, who yields an all-powerful boomerang hat.

SHANG TSUNG

Male. No age specified. The great sorcerer of Outworld, whose presence is a storm cloud of dark energy. His ever-changing roulette of faces unfurls an evil smile.

DRAHMIN

Male. 25-35. An Oni devil mask over his face, his body is composed of twisted sinewy skin, a heavy spiked club replaces one arm.

KABAL

Male. 25-35. An evil assassin of Outworld, he is outfitted in a black armored vest and trench coat. His entire head is covered by a scarred black respirator. His signature weapons are two razor-sharp hook swords.

NITARA

Female. 25-35. A black-haired vampire of Outworld. Two massive leathery batwings protrude from her bare shoulders. Fresh blood drips from her fangs.

REIKO

Male. 25-40. An armor-clad Outworld General with white glowing eyes. He drags a massive war hammer with him.

THE OVERSEER

Male. Late 80’s. The overseer of the clock tower and the training grounds that house the Earth realm warriors, he is laughably old.

EMILY

Female. 12. Cole’s scrappy, determined, and wise-beyond-her-years daughter.

SOPHIA

Female. 60s. Cole’s understanding, discerning mother-in-law who houses Emily and is her primary guardian.

JESS

Female. 30-35. Cole’s judgmental sister-in-law, who believes Cole to be a selfish, bad father. She lives with Sophia and Emily.

There are a few notable takeaways from these breakdowns. For starters, the film appears to center around an original character, Cole Turner, and with breakdowns for his daughter as well as mother-in-law there could be some family drama in the film in addition to the titular tournament. Also surprising is the notes about Jin/Lord Raiden. Based on the breakdown, it appears that the film is looking to cast a teenager as the protector of the realm of Earth — a character traditionally depicted as an adult.

The character breakdown is also a little surprising, as it doesn’t include iconic Mortal Kombat characters Sub-Zero, Scorpion and Johnny Cage. While their absence from the list doesn’t mean the characters won’t appear in the film — it’s possible that they just haven’t begun casting for them yet — fans will no doubt find it curious that those major characters aren’t listed.

These character breakdowns come just a couple of weeks after a report from Omega Underground suggested that the reboot film, which is being handled by James Wan‘s Atomic Monster studio through New Line, could be looking at filming in Chicago. In case you’ve forgotten, Chicago is where Midway Games created a number of games during its heyday, including various Mortal Kombat titles.

What do you think about these character breakdowns for the Mortal Kombat reboot film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.