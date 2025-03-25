The Most Anticipated Summer Movie of 2025 Will Surprise You

Fandango has released its list of the most anticipated movies this summer, and the film claiming the top spot may surprise you. The Top 10 list is filled with familiar franchises and superhero fare, from Marvel to DC to Mission: Impossible to John Wick to Jurassic World, just to name a few. One would assume that big-budget remakes of Fantastic Four and Superman would fight it out for box office dominance, but a surprising contender has risen to the top to be the #1 film on the minds of moviegoers for the summer. But that doesn’t mean these superhero films are far behind, still making it into the Top 5.

The Top 10 Most Anticipated Summer Movies in Fandango’s list is led by Jurassic World Rebirth, followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps in second place, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in third place, Superman in fourth place, and Thunderbolts* in fifth place. The list is rounded out by From The World of John Wick: Ballerina in sixth place, 28 Years Later in seventh place, How to Train Your Dragon in eighth place, Lilo & Stitch in ninth place, and Freakier Friday in tenth place. You can check out the full list below.

The top 10 most anticipated summer movies are:

Jurassic World Rebirth The Fantastic Four: First Steps Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Superman Thunderbolts* From The World of John Wick: Ballerina 28 Years Later How to Train Your Dragon Lilo & Stitch Freakier Friday

These results come from Fandango’s annual Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study as the industry gears up for CinemaCon, running March 31-April 3 in Las Vegas. The online movie ticketing service surveyed over 5,000 moviegoers and split them between Loyal Moviegoers — those who saw five or more movies in theaters in 2024 — and Casual Moviegoers — those who saw fewer than four movies in theaters in 2024.

“As consumers’ appetite and interests continue to evolve, understanding moviegoing behaviors is essential to find new areas of opportunity and help drive industry growth,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. “With a diverse slate of upcoming films, from superhero epics to action thrillers to cult classic sequels, this summer is proving to have something for all movie fans.”

image credit: fandango

Loyal Moviegoers made up 41% of the survey sample, seeing an average of 10 movies in 2024. The statistics say they are most likely to be millennials or Gen X, and most likely male. Casual Moviegoers represented 59% of the survey sample, saw an average of two movies in 2024, and are likely to be Gen Z and female.

It may come as a surprise that neither The Fantastic Four: First Steps or Superman is the most anticipated movie for Summer 2025. Comic book fans like to think that the world revolves around their favorite heroes, but apparently, that isn’t the case. The Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise continues to churn out films that audiences look forward to.

Jurassic World Rebirth is something of a soft reboot for the franchise. Its narrative takes place five years after the events of 2022’s disappointing and critically panned Jurassic World Dominion. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2nd. Let us know what your most anticipated movie of Summer 2025 is in the comments below!