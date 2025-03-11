Scarlett Johansson Refused To Do One Thing for Jurassic World Rebirth Publicity (and It’s Surprising)

Scarlett Johansson is one of the rare Hollywood A-listers who does not have a social media presence, and she wasn’t going to change that to promote the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth. In a wide-ranging interview with InStyle, the Oscar-nominated actress discussed her feelings about social media and revealed that Universal had asked her to start an Instagram account to help raise awareness for Jurassic World Rebirth‘s impending release. While acknowledging that there are benefits to using social media platforms (Johansson has appeared on posts shared by her skincare company, The Outset), she doesn’t enjoy social media enough to make it part of her personal life.

“I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they’re like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World Rebirth?’” Johansson said. “[I] get a lot of pressure to join social media.” She also stated she doesn’t believe she could “stay true to who I am” if she was on social media.

“The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That’s the key ingredient,” she added. “So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I’m not. And I think the film will do fine.”

Johansson stars in Jurassic World Rebirth as Zora Bennett, a covert ops specialist who embarks on a dangerous mission to secure DNA samples from the largest dinosaur species on Earth to aid in the development of a drug that can save lives. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film is scheduled to hit theaters in July. The cast also includes the likes of Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend.

Ahead of the movie’s premiere, Universal has been revving up the promotional campaign. February saw the release of the first official Rebirth trailer, which highlighted the film’s terrifying dinosaurs. The studio also promoted the blockbuster during this year’s Super Bowl, releasing a TV spot.

Johansson’s assessment that Jurassic World Rebirth will “do fine” should pan out. All three installments of the original Jurassic World trilogy grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, despite earning mixed reviews. Based on that track record, Rebirth is poised to be one of the top earners of the year, kicking off what should be a busy July at the multiplex (Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps also come out that month). Releasing over the always lucrative Fourth of July weekend should be a boon for Rebirth, even if word-of-mouth isn’t the strongest. For over 30 years, the Jurassic Park franchise has been one of Hollywood’s premier properties.

Whether or not Johansson starts an Instagram account shouldn’t have any bearing on Rebirth‘s ticket sales. Still, it’s easy to see why Universal was interested in getting its star on the platform. Thanks to her work with Marvel and in other high-profile projects, Johansson has a sizable fan base, meaning she’d be able to reach millions of people directly on Instagram. If she had joined social media, she probably wouldn’t have had to post anything too in-depth or personal; she could have used the account strictly for promoting Rebirth by sharing clips and photos from events. But her stance on social media as a whole is understandable, and Rebirth should be just fine this summer.